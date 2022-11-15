North Bay Haven earns first win, shuts out Bay

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven Girls Soccer team shut out Bay 7-0 at the Publix Sports Park on Monday night.

The Buccaneers improved to 1-2-1 on the season and will host Port St. Joe on Thursday, November 17.

The Tornadoes fell to 1-1 and will visit Rutherford on Wednesday, November 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.