Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal that does more to address the impacts of the burning of fossil fuels than actually fight climate change’s root cause.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
The European Union's climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was "not enough of a step forward for people and planet" and did "not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies."
