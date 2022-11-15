Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
UCP Heartland opens autism clinic in St. Louis, first to accept Medicaid
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new clinic in St. Louis is aiming to help children with developmental disabilities, specifically autism. UCP Heartland Autism Services is focusing on equity in treatment as the first autism clinic in the city to accept Medicaid. Saundra Dixon’s 4-year-old grandson George was diagnosed with autism...
Miracle lives up to her name, helps deliver sister as mother goes into sudden labor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders from North County Fire and Rescue and Central County 911 dressed out in their Class A uniforms to honor 10-year-old Miracle Moore on Wednesday. On Oct. 23, Miracle became a hero. “She was in a lot of pain and I felt bad so...
Threat detailing floor, classroom number prompts evacuation at Marquette High School, second threat in as many days
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the second day in a row, Marquette High School dismissed students early due to a threat. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis
Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
St. Louis City plans to add $42 million facility for 911 dispatch
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - To tackle 911 problems that have long plagued St. Louis, the city is moving closer to a plan to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch in one place. “Our 911 system is a bottleneck where police dispatch answers all the calls and basically triages to police, EMS or fire,” explained Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.
Boil advisory lifted after water main break floods apartment garage in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded Friday. The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflected that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.
KMOV hosting A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 7
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV has once again partnered with Forest Park Forever on its year-end membership drive. We are asking you to join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a very special Day 4 Forest Park! This day will focus on our region’s greatest civic treasure – a place of beauty and joy for millions of visitors each year!
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
St. Louis Proud: Contemporary Art Museum
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a St. Louis staple guiding many into the world of art. And it’s helping showcase the careers of many. News 4′s Steve Harris shows how the Contemporary Art Museum is making St. Louis proud.
Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.
Old Newsboys Day sees hundreds of volunteers take to the streets to raise money for local children’s charities
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of St. Louis Thursday for Old Newsboys Day. The volunteers, which included Blues mascot Bluey and Billy Busch, braved the cold to sell a special edition newspaper to raise money for local children’s charities. Learn more about...
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season. On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park to hear the EPA report on contaminants in the city of St. Charles’ water system, Thursday. The Findett/Huster Road substation site is about five...
Developers get first win for STL Riverfront overhaul
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Developers won recommendation for tax incentives to develop an 80-acre area just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The $1.2 billion plan will transform the Riverfront, creating space for residential, business and manufacturing buildings. This is projected to add thousands of jobs to the area.
