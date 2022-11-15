ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded Friday. The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflected that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.

