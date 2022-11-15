Read full article on original website
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
The European Union's climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was "not enough of a step forward for people and planet" and did "not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies."
Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels
