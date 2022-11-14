ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Donaldson Writer-in-Residence Kelli Jo Ford shares excerpt from “Crooked Hallelujah,” explains complications of culture, family, and growing up

By Ella MacLean
flathatnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year

For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
RICHMOND, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
vabeach.com

5 Plus Size Friendly Activities in Virginia Beach

Traveling is something that helps you enjoy life to the fullest. They say, “the world is a book and those who don’t travel read only one page.” And this is completely true because without seeing beyond your own neighborhood, it is difficult to get a complete picture of the world around you. These days, so many people spend their whole lives on the road, traveling and exploring, and those people are usually the happiest. Traveling reduces stress, clears your mind, and helps to get new perspectives on life.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns

WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy