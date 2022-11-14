Donaldson Writer-in-Residence Kelli Jo Ford shares excerpt from “Crooked Hallelujah,” explains complications of culture, family, and growing up

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Stars of 'Jack Ryan' coming to Virginia Beach for special screening for local military
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some big names are heading to Virginia Beach Friday. The stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" will attend a special screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be in attendance for a...
The Daily South
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
tmpresale.com
Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package in Virginia Beach, VA Apr 24th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package presale code is now live. While this brief presale offer is happening, you have the chance to buy tickets for Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package ahead of anyone else 🙂. This could be your only opportunity ever to see...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
Meet the 'chief people officer' for the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is welcoming an important new ambassador. Winson, the full-blooded French Bulldog, is the association's new chief people officer.
Newport News Mayor Price reveals city's new brand
Wednesday marked the end of an era in Newport News, with Mayor McKinley Price delivering his final State of the City address before his term ends later this year.
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
Al Roker shares successes of Norfolk nonprofit Teens With A Purpose ahead of annual gala
Ahead of this year's "Deep Like The River" Gala, 10 On Your Side caught up with TODAY show weatherman Al Roker.
VB residents share excitement, concerns about Something in the Water festival
It was a full house in Tuesday's city council meeting in Virginia Beach. More than forty speakers signed up to speak during the Something in the Water public comment session.
vabeach.com
5 Plus Size Friendly Activities in Virginia Beach
Traveling is something that helps you enjoy life to the fullest. They say, “the world is a book and those who don’t travel read only one page.” And this is completely true because without seeing beyond your own neighborhood, it is difficult to get a complete picture of the world around you. These days, so many people spend their whole lives on the road, traveling and exploring, and those people are usually the happiest. Traveling reduces stress, clears your mind, and helps to get new perspectives on life.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
WAVY News 10
Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns
WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
