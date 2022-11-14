“We have the capacity to do real work”: Aubrey Lay ’23 promotes LGBTQ+ rights via Rainbow Coalition, advocates for intersex individuals

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden would harm transgender youth in the name of 'fundamental rights'
On the issue of transgender rights , President Joe Biden plants his feet firmly in far-left territory. During a recent presidential forum for NowThis News, Biden spoke with several activists, including Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male but self-proclaimed transgender woman whose social media is filled with video entries documenting "days of girlhood." Mulvaney makes a mockery of womanhood, as if it's something that can be adopted out of sheer desire. That Mulvaney was invited to the White House for a discussion on the issue of transgenderism says much about the administration's motives.
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Pro-life community stunned by NPR audio of woman getting an abortion: 'Horrifying and inappropriate'
NPR shocked social media on Thursday when it aired "horrifying and inappropriate" audio of a Michigan woman having an abortion and the pro-life community is in disbelief.
A Black Woman Who Used To Work At Planned Parenthood Is Suing The Organization For Racial Discrimination And Wrongful Termination
The lawsuit says the experiences of several former employees line up with reporting from BuzzFeed News in August 2020 that Black employees at Planned Parenthood faced microaggressions, tokenization, and racism at work.
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million
Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, is the first woman to own the global beauty pageant organization.
Florida medical board votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors
After five hours of tense testimony and protests, the Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to start drafting a rule that would bar all minors in the state from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria. Florida’s medical board is the first in the country...
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
A night of ‘hell’: abortion activists on their ‘inhumane’ detention in DC
Three women who peacefully protested against restrictions on abortion rights in the US supreme court were mistreated and detained in “inhumane” conditions after their arrest, they say. Their experience shows unsettling treatment in a landscape where pregnant people, medical providers and others increasingly face criminalization after the Dobbs...
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
LGBTQ advocacy group sues Pentagon, Army over ban on HIV-positive recruits
An LGBTQ advocacy group sued the Department of Defense and the Army on Thursday over a policy barring HIV-positive individuals from enlisting in the military. Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization that focuses on the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS, filed the lawsuit on behalf of several individuals it says either were denied…
Understanding and supporting the transgender community
This week is Transgender Awareness week. The goal is to bring attention to the transgender community and the issues they face, to foster understanding, recognition, and support.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims this year, and 59% are Black. Trans...
PopSugar
Stigma Around Abortion Is Very Real in Our Society and in My Latinx Culture
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 19 and attending college...
These transformative leaders in healthcare are dealing with an unprecedented era of politics in the medical industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Insider identified 10 healthcare leaders changing the business. They're using government resources and dodging political attacks to innovate care.
New York Times story on puberty blockers fuels critics amid trans debate: 'Decade late on this story'
A report from The New York Times offered an in-depth look at the potential consequences of puberty blockers, which has sparked strong reactions on social media.
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit - court filing
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.
21st Century Pregnancy Care: Unleashing The Power of RNA
While maternal mortality is on the rise in the U.S., pregnancy health has seen little innovation in understanding the underlying biology of disease and is ripe for change. Nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of the prediction of preeclampsia. Fortunately, with new technology on the horizon, doctors will finally be able to predict preeclampsia and other pregnancy complications before they arise by evaluating the underlying biology of each pregnancy expressed through RNA messages. Effectively identifying those at risk will enable critical research and allow clinicians to intervene and women to act, preventing many complications before they occur.
