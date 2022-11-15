Read full article on original website
High School Football Semifinal Saturday: Peoria High, Tri-Valley punch tickets to state title games
(25 News Now) - Semifinal Saturday in high school football was a thrilling one for a pair of local teams. In Class 5A, Peoria High bested state powerhouse Morris 76-56 in an offensive shootout that saw Malachi Washington rush for 383 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The Lions will play Nazareth Academy in the Class 5A State Championship game next Saturday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
High School Football State Semifinal Previews
(25 News Now) - Three area high school football teams are gearing up for state semifinal matchups on Saturday afternoon. In Class 5A, Peoria High looks to get back to the state title game for the first time since their state championship win. The Lions host state powerhouse Morris at 2 p.m. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley is back in the state semis for the second straight year. The Vikings head south to take on Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. And in Class 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington is also making their second consecutive appearance in the Final Four. The Mustangs are set to host Camp Point Central with a spot in next weekend’s state title game on the line.
Illinois State comeback attempt falls short in 70-67 loss to Northwestern State
(25 News Now) - Illinois State dropped a heartbreaker to Northwestern State on Thursday night in a 70-67 loss to Northwestern State. Darius Burford led the way for the Redbirds with 20 points. ISU now heads to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic where they’ll play LSU on Monday and two more games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Remembering the Washington tornado nine years later
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nine years ago, thousands of lives across Central Illinois were changed forever. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Midwest causing billions in damage. Tazewell County was one of the hardest hit places hit that day, with the City of Washington taking the biggest impact. “You have...
UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire
UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
Corvette Raffle to help fund East Peoria Levee Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of East Peoria has big plans for Levee Park. But to get the job done, the city needs some big money. With the park entering phase two of its three-phase construction plan, all but the final phase has the funding necessary. The East Peoria Community Foundation has teamed up with Uftring Chevrolet in Washington, to raffle off a car. Uftring donated a 70th Anniversary Limited-Edition Corvette to be the centerpiece of the raffle.
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Peoria’s Famous Dave’s closing by end of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - By the end of the year, Peoria’s Famous Dave’s near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie will close. Owner Ron Helms says there are multiple factors leading to this decision - including lack of staffing, increase in BBQ competition and increase in food costs.
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
Cold and windy this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our cold snap continues through the weekend as subfreezing conditions remain until Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a gusty weekend, with gusts up to 35-40 miles per hour. Wind chill values will reach the single digits Saturday morning, but some warmth will quickly return early next week.
Coldest air of the week on tap Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few flurries are possible Friday, however the bulk of the snow chances that we’ve seen over the past few days have now come to an end. A slick spot or two may remain across central Illinois, so it’s a good idea to use a little extra caution when traveling over bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are in the low to mid 20s out the door this morning and will only warm a few degrees, into the upper 20s for afternoon highs. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will limit heating and will produce wind chills in the upper single digits to low teens. Bundle up!
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
East Peoria breaks ground on new $3.5 million fire station
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria leaders gathered on a cold and windy Tuesday morning to break ground on a new fire station. The station will be the city’s fourth, and it will be the furthest north. It is being built on land donated by Illinois Central College, on Centennial Drive.
Victim identified in fatal McLean County crash
LE ROY (25 News Now) - A Wisconsin woman is now identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Le Roy. According to State Police, the crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 near Milepost 154 in Le Roy, between Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana. In a release...
Local business donates learning kits for future engineers of Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An East Peoria business is hoping to help raise the engineers of tomorrow by investing in the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria. In honor of the founders 90th birthday, Ed Tangel, Enercon Engineering is supplying STEM classroom kits with the launch of its new ED-ucation program.
Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
Family displaced after Thursday night house fire in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A single-story home in Pekin was damaged by a fire Thursday night. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman told 25 News that family members made it out safely, but they’ve been displaced from the fire reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway Street.
Baby Fold’s 29th annual Festival of Trees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Baby Fold kicked off the Christmas season Thursday with an annual event, The Festival of Trees. The organization serves children in Mclean County, offering services to help with foster care, adoption, and special education. The Festival of Trees is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of...
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
