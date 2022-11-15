PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few flurries are possible Friday, however the bulk of the snow chances that we’ve seen over the past few days have now come to an end. A slick spot or two may remain across central Illinois, so it’s a good idea to use a little extra caution when traveling over bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are in the low to mid 20s out the door this morning and will only warm a few degrees, into the upper 20s for afternoon highs. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will limit heating and will produce wind chills in the upper single digits to low teens. Bundle up!

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO