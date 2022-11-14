ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Mercury

Missing context, political bias: Some of critics' objections to Virginia's new history standards

A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing […] The post Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You're Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
RICHMOND, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
maceandcrown.com

Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU's Monorail Remains

This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate. Read more: https://bit.ly/3O8JvPP. Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat …. Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
flathatnews.com

TEDxWM Challenges Students to Change Perspectives on Failure

Thursday, Nov. 10, TEDxWilliam&Mary hosted its annual event in the Brinkley Commons Room at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business. TEDxWilliam&Mary is an independently-organized event aimed at inspiring and elevating student and alumni voices at the College of William and Mary. The W&M TEDx Committee hosts talks under the license of TED, a nonprofit media organization seeking to discover and share powerful ideas.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff

Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTKR

Christopher Newport, Virginia Wesleyan on NCAA Tournament collision course

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- The 757 could be treated to a match-up of neighboring teams in the national quarterfinals this weekend. Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan both take the Captains' home pitch on Saturday for the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. With wins on Saturday, the two would meet each other for a trip to the Final Four on Sunday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

