Missoula County, MT

Food Policy Board Invites Public to Weigh in on Missoula Food, Ag Issues

The Missoula City-County Food Policy Advisory Board invites Missoula County residents to complete the 2022 Rapid Community Food Assessment Survey on what food and agriculture issues they find most urgent and important. Survey feedback will impact the Board’s policy recommendations to city and county officials and inform future community research.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Early Western Montana quake wakes up Ravalli, St. Ignatius

Ravalli and St. Ignatius residents were rattled awake this morning by another earthquake, the second to be recorded along a fault line north of Ravalli this fall. Initial readings from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the quake at a 3.7 magnitude, with the epicenter at a depth of 7.4 miles under the hills northeast of Ravalli and southwest of St. Ignatius. The quake happened at 6:47 this morning.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
Bertha chronicles continue in piney revenge from the foresters

Trees in toilets. Branches framing the stolen head of Bertha, hanging from the law school balcony. Tree slabs with the messages, “Foresters Once,” and “Here’s some legal vocab for you: ‘reprisal,’ ‘disproportionate,’ ‘response.’” All in the name of revenge.
MISSOULA, MT
Republicans best Dems again in Lake County

Results from last Tuesday’s election in Lake County show another Democratic rout in the few contested races. After provisional ballots were added to the total on Monday, the Lake County Election Office reports 13,425 votes were cast, a turnout of 62% of registered voters. Republican Ryan Zinke bested Democrat...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
New application for SNAP won’t require an email address, health dept. says

The Montana health department says it’s developing a new way to apply for the state food assistance program online that doesn’t require an email address. MTPR first reported in September that a recent change to the state website account system locked the application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program behind a requirement that users verify their email address. U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines prohibit states from requiring an email address to apply for food assistance online.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Electric Co-op to return $8 million to members

MISSOULA, Mont. — This November and December, $8 million will be returned to Flathead Electric Cooperative's member-owners via bill credits and checks for retired capital credits. In October, the co-op's Board of Trustees retired $3 million of capital credits allocated to member accounts in 2008 and an additional $5...
MISSOULA, MT
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT

