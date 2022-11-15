Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis
I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for December 2022
Indianapolis turns into a magical winter wonderland in December. There are events all across the city. Bundle up and hang on tight to your partner as you enjoy all of these amazing date nights in Indianapolis. Rent an Igloo at Daniel’s Vineyard. 9061 N 700 W, McCordsville. Daniel’s Vineyard...
Holiday Parades to Kick Off the Festive Season
Santa Claus is comin’ to town and you and your family can catch his arrival in these central Indiana towns. Bundle up, break out the hot cocoa and cookies, and cozy up together to watch these beautiful, festive displays while Jack Frost nips at your nose. Holiday Parades in...
Indianapolis Holiday Gift Guide
It’s that time of year again when every parent is trying to find the perfect gift for their children. Whether you’re here to get some ideas, or are just trying to find the best fit, we have something for everyone in our Holiday Gift Guide. This guide features...
Give Back as a Family Year-Round | Opportunities for the Holidays and Beyond
Would you love to find a way to give back to your community as a family? Are you wondering where to begin? We have some suggestions of things your family can do to serve a greater cause for our central Indiana community. There are so many opportunities to give and volunteer, from donating groceries or toiletry items to delivering meals to volunteering your time as a family. Here is a list of ways you can serve those around you together.
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022
Are you the type of person that believes all the holiday fare needs to wait until after Thanksgiving? Or, are you the type of person that puts up your lights and trees the same weekend you take down your Halloween decorations?. I could really go either way in the debate,...
Suburban Indy Holiday Show
The all-NEW Suburban Indy Holiday Show is Friday, November 25-Sunday, November 27 at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield. Create a new holiday shopping tradition at the Suburban Indy Holiday Show! This shopping extravaganza is set for Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, IN.
Holiday Performances in Indianapolis | Theatre, Dance & Music
November and December are arguably the best months for theater, performances, and family fun. If you’re looking for a ticket, we’ve got the scoop. There are Christmas shows, holiday theatre performances, choirs, ballets and more! Here are our favorite picks for your hot ticket this winter.
Murphy Park | Avon
Murphy Park, a new treehouse-inspired playground in Avon, needs to be on your list of places to check out with the kids! This inclusive park features a double zip line, a climbing gym, and a fully wheelchair-accessible play structure. You are in for a treat and a ton of fun at Murphy Park.
Indy with Kids
It’s a Wonderful Life | On Stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
Beef & Boards presents the holiday favorite, It’s A Wonderful Life. The famous film’s feel-good story comes to life on stage just in time for the holidays. This holiday season, bring the family together and cozy up with a classic as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents It’s A Wonderful Life, the stage adaptation of the famous Frank Capra film, opening November 25, 2022.
The Ice at Carter Green
Ice skating at the Ice at Carter Green in Carmel is a must-do for everybody’s holiday list. It is between The Center for the Performing Arts and the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater on 3rd Avenue SW at City Center Drive. Carmel Christkindlmarkt. Every year from November 20 – December...
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the IRT
Banish your bah humbugs, and celebrate the season at the IRT! Scrooge’s visits to the past, the present, and the future bring us hope in the dark of winter when we need it most. A Christmas Carol celebrates the power of kindness, family, and love in this treasured tale filled with laughter, tears, and redemption.
W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park | Danville
W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park is a free public park for residents and visitors to Avon and Danville to enjoy. Hendricks County Parks and Recreation operates this park, which is open daily from dawn to dusk. The park opened to the public on July 21, 2021, and currently includes a playground, a disc golf course, a dock, trails, public shelters, picnic spaces, and a sledding hill. There are future phases of development in the works for another 70 acres of land that will feature a dock for the smaller pond and a permanent restroom facility.
Littlest Angel | A Holiday Dance Performance from the Academy of Dance Arts
The Littlest Angel is a classic Christmas book about a mischievous little angel that doesn’t quite fit in with the heavenly surroundings. It’s a timeless tale of redemption, hope, and the Christmas Spirit. Don’t miss your chance to see the story come alive in a full-length ballet and modern dance performance from The Academy of Dance Arts. Littlest Angel is a holiday tradition you can’t miss!
Things to do With Kids in Morgan County
Make a weekend of your visit to Morgan County. There are a lot of fun family-friendly things to do and we are sure you’ll find something for everyone. Did you know you can ride horses in the winter through beautiful trails? You can even pan for gold, hike the state’s longest trail, and so much more. Check out these top 10 ideas and plan your trip.
Playzone | Anderson First Church of the Nazarene
Grab a snack for the kiddos and hit the road, because the Playzone in Anderson is officially open! This totally free indoor playground is just a quick 30-minute drive from the north side of Indianapolis. It is so much more than just a great place to get out the wiggles.
Art Beyond Crayons
Is your refrigerator covered in your child’s paintings and doodles? Do you have a playroom or craft table littered in paint, glitter, glue, and other art supplies? If you have a child with a creative spirit in need of an outlet, check out Art Beyond Crayons in Morgantown. This art studio and party venue will inspire aspiring artists, young and old alike.
Year Round Fun at Jimmy Nash City Park in Martinsville
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Date Night Ideas in Morgan County
Morgan County lies just south of Indianapolis and is just waiting to be explored if you want to venture outside of city limits looking for new adventures. There’s plenty there for the whole family, but with a growing community of restaurants and businesses, as well as natural beauty, Morgan County might make the perfect date day or night for you and your sweetheart! Here are our top ideas for dates in Morgan County.
Top 10 Festivals in Morgan County
Anderson Orchard holds their annual Apple Festival and Craft Fair on the last weekend in September each year. Enjoy all of your favorite orchard activities with the addition of a crafter tent. This tent features local and regional artisans and crafters. Pick apples and raspberries, let the kids play, and grab some concessions to fill hungry bellies.
Indy with Kids
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
816
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.https://indywithkids.com/
Comments / 0