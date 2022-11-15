Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO