KFVS12
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
KFVS12
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
kbsi23.com
SIU holding Thanks ‘Giving Back’ Food Drive
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Southern Illinois University is holding a Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive. Donations will be accepted on Tuesday, November 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will help stock the shelves of the Saluki Food Pantry, which has served more than...
republicmonitor.com
PCHS to end home health program
Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
wfcnnews.com
Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close
MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
KFVS12
New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
kbsi23.com
Turkey frying safety tips
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires. Avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers. If you decide to use a turkey fryer, the Carbondale Fire Department offers these safety tips:. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance...
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Frankfort, Illinois, man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 29-year-old woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week. Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Blowout Murphysboro, Play For 3rd Place This Afternoon At DuQuoin
Lady Cats Head To 3rd Place Game Today Against Woodlawn. The Salem Lady Wildcats improved to 2-1 at the DuQuoin Tournament beating Murphysboro last night 58-18. Salem had 9 in the scoring column led by Alisia Keller with 16 and 8 points each from Kale Benjamin, Emma Gregg and Jordan Kessler. Salem will finish up tournament play today at 3pm when they play Woodlawn for 3rd place.
