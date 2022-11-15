ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

SIU holding Thanks ‘Giving Back’ Food Drive

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Southern Illinois University is holding a Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive. Donations will be accepted on Tuesday, November 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will help stock the shelves of the Saluki Food Pantry, which has served more than...
CARBONDALE, IL
republicmonitor.com

PCHS to end home health program

Some home healthcare patients in Perry County will soon have to seek out new providers after a decision made by the Perry County Health System board of directors to stop offering home-based services. Perry County Health System CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer issued a statement Monday regarding the decision, citing the increasing...
KFVS12

Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
DU QUOIN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close

MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Turkey frying safety tips

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires. Avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers. If you decide to use a turkey fryer, the Carbondale Fire Department offers these safety tips:. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Blowout Murphysboro, Play For 3rd Place This Afternoon At DuQuoin

Lady Cats Head To 3rd Place Game Today Against Woodlawn. The Salem Lady Wildcats improved to 2-1 at the DuQuoin Tournament beating Murphysboro last night 58-18. Salem had 9 in the scoring column led by Alisia Keller with 16 and 8 points each from Kale Benjamin, Emma Gregg and Jordan Kessler. Salem will finish up tournament play today at 3pm when they play Woodlawn for 3rd place.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy