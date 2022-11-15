ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.

On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office gives notice of intent to bid the following Surplus Property beginning, November 23, 2022 on www.govdeals.com, pursuant to Section 274.06, Florida Statutes. Referenced site explains details of bidding and payment process. Brief descriptions of items are listed below but more detailed listing with photos, serial numbers, etc. will be available on the Govdeals website once auction begins.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

