ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Day 26 talks ‘Diddy/Bad Boy Curse,’ Their Reunion, Touring, Bad Edits From MTB ,They SANGGGG!+ More!

By Leah Henry
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tT5L5_0jB0V7LV00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Reality TV royalty stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry backstage at the Millennium Tour!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Day 26 stopped by with glasses FULL of Lemonade. The band talked about their time on their hit show “Making The Band,’ and shared moments they didn’t like too much. The group also talked about the Bad boy curse and if they fell victim to it. What’s next for Day 26? They share their plans for next year and what’s coming up next. This was a GOOD! Interview so grab your glasses and get ready to sip!

Sammie Pulls Up On The Lemonade Stand To Talk The Verzuz, The Millennium Tour, & Is Sammie Single?!

Lil Scappy Talks Viral Video With Mama Dee, Millennium Tour, Take Off’s Passing, Crunk Music + More!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Day 26 talks ‘Diddy/Bad Boy Curse,’ Their Reunion, Touring, Bad Edits From MTB ,They SANGGGG!+ More! was originally published on kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film

Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
The Guardian

Disenchanted review – Amy Adams returns for engaging, if lesser, sequel

Two years after Amy Adams broke out and secured an Oscar nomination for her dizzy, disarming turn in modest indie Junebug, she found a way to smartly parlay that same wide-eyed ebullience to a much grander stage. Disney caper Enchanted was a canny, crowd-pleasing charmer that stood as proof of Adams’ warm movie star appeal while also managing to stand out in a busy post-Shrek crowd of progressively grating fairytale meta snark.
Variety

‘Memories of My Father’ Review: A Warm, Slightly Fuzzy View of a Turbulent Colombian Back Chapter

Widely translated since its initial publication 16 years ago, Colombian novelist Hector Abad Faciolince’s “Oblivion: A Memoir” was an acclaimed reminiscence of his father Hector Abad Gomez. That crusading academic’s public criticism of institutionalized inequities led to his 1987 murder by paramilitary assassins. Retitled “Memories of My Father” for a belated U.S. release (selected for Cannes 2020, it was a casualty of the COVID-canceled edition), veteran Spanish director Fernando Trueba’s screen version plays to his own familiar strengths, creating what’s primarily a nostalgic flashback to the author’s boisterous family life in 1970s Medellin.  The sharp political divisions and dangerous climate for...
RadarOnline

'Congrats Karen Bass!': Katy Perry Trolled For Rick Caruso Loss After Singer Votes For Billionaire To Become L.A. Mayor

Fans are trolling Katy Perry after billionaire developer Rick Caruso was defeated by Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Congrats Karen Bass! The people of LA aren't as easily fooled as celebrities," one social media user wrote under the singer's latest Instagram post on Thursday. "So happy your candidate lost," another commented.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
412
Followers
5K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy