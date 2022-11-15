Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
wbrz.com
Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
wbrz.com
Some in West Baton Rouge Parish experiencing water pressure problems
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A break in a water main brought the flow of the tap to a trickle Thursday afternoon in some neighborhoods in West Baton Rouge Parish. Residents were experiencing low water pressure — or no water at all — at properties along Choctaw Road south of the old Westside Golf Course to the Morley Marina.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
wbrz.com
Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
WAFB.com
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
wbrz.com
FREEZE WARNING for entire area Thursday night
A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm to 8am tonight for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Mary Parish, southern Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected possibly killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect for East Feliciana, northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees could also possibly damage outdoor plumbing. Remember to take the proper precautions and make sure people, pets and plants have access to warmth.
wbrz.com
BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
brproud.com
Body found in woods near Prescott Road, deputies investigate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a body found off of Prescott Rd. on Thursday morning. A man’s body was found in a wooded area near Prescott Rd. and Dickens Dr. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was...
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
