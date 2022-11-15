ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
wbrz.com

Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

FREEZE WARNING for entire area Thursday night

A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm to 8am tonight for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Mary Parish, southern Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected possibly killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect for East Feliciana, northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees could also possibly damage outdoor plumbing. Remember to take the proper precautions and make sure people, pets and plants have access to warmth.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

