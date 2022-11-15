A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm to 8am tonight for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Mary Parish, southern Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected possibly killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect for East Feliciana, northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees could also possibly damage outdoor plumbing. Remember to take the proper precautions and make sure people, pets and plants have access to warmth.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO