North Carolina's 2023 class looks a little different after the decommitment of edge rusher Rico Walker late on Friday night. The 6-foot-3 247Sports Composite four-star prospect was one of the higher-ranked pledges for the Tar Heels in this cycle. This episode of The Scoop podcast hosted by Inside Carolina's Don Callahan and Ross Martin starts with the Walker decommitment. Callahan shares insight into the situation, what happened and where UNC goes from here.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO