fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
