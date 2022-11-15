ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank

Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Gamespot

Xbox's November Updates Include Improvements To Wishlists And Captures

Xbox rolled out new updates for November, including closer integration with Discord. Aside from being able to join a Discord call directly from the console, there are minor upgrades in the Microsoft Store, Captures, Power Options, and more. In the Microsoft Store, when games on your wishlist go on sale,...
Gamespot

Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video

Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Gamespot

All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week

The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain....
Gamespot

Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews

Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
Gamespot

The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview

The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Newest Update Lets Community Restore The Eliksni Quarter At Long Last

With Season of Plunder's storyline winding down in Destiny 2, things have been quiet in the game before the start of Season 19. Players looking for one last activity to engage in before the final season begins ahead of February's Lightfall expansion can get ready to spread some charity across the Solar system, as next week will see the launch of the new Eliksni Quarter community event.
Gamespot

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer

Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19

Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer

Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Could Be Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

It seems like Company of Heroes 3 could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. The game was only confirmed for a PC release so far. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Company of Heroes 3 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It looks, however, like it won't be coming to last-gen consoles at all.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2's Phone Registration Requirement Now Accepts Pre-Paid Phone Plans

Blizzard announced that pre-paid phones will now work for Overwatch 2's phone requirement, also known as SMS Protect. Blizzard created SMS Protect to fend off cheaters, specifically the bad actors who use multiple accounts tied to the same phone number. For players onboarding, the SMS Protect requirement meant that they needed to have a phone number tied to their account--but this number could not be from a pre-paid phone plan.
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Stronghold And Black Site Guide

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live, and the sequel includes the brand-new Stronghold locations for battle royale and the DMZ extraction mode. Here we break down everything you need to know about Warzone's new high-tier looting grounds, so you can get loaded up with some of the game's best gear.
Gamespot

Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards

Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Gamespot

The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone

The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Gamespot

WILD HEARTS | Gameplay: The Power of Karakuri

Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in WILD HEARTS™. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.
Gamespot

Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today

Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.

