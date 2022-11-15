Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Gamespot
Xbox's November Updates Include Improvements To Wishlists And Captures
Xbox rolled out new updates for November, including closer integration with Discord. Aside from being able to join a Discord call directly from the console, there are minor upgrades in the Microsoft Store, Captures, Power Options, and more. In the Microsoft Store, when games on your wishlist go on sale,...
Gamespot
Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Gamespot
All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain....
Gamespot
Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews
Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Friends List Bug Is Preventing Players From Partying Up
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just dropped, but unfortunately teaming up with friends in the free-to-play shooter is currently a struggle. However, there is an alternate way to invite players to a party so you don't have to fly solo. A bug is currently preventing players from accessing their friends...
Gamespot
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Newest Update Lets Community Restore The Eliksni Quarter At Long Last
With Season of Plunder's storyline winding down in Destiny 2, things have been quiet in the game before the start of Season 19. Players looking for one last activity to engage in before the final season begins ahead of February's Lightfall expansion can get ready to spread some charity across the Solar system, as next week will see the launch of the new Eliksni Quarter community event.
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19
Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Gamespot
Company Of Heroes 3 Could Be Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
It seems like Company of Heroes 3 could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. The game was only confirmed for a PC release so far. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Company of Heroes 3 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It looks, however, like it won't be coming to last-gen consoles at all.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Phone Registration Requirement Now Accepts Pre-Paid Phone Plans
Blizzard announced that pre-paid phones will now work for Overwatch 2's phone requirement, also known as SMS Protect. Blizzard created SMS Protect to fend off cheaters, specifically the bad actors who use multiple accounts tied to the same phone number. For players onboarding, the SMS Protect requirement meant that they needed to have a phone number tied to their account--but this number could not be from a pre-paid phone plan.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Stronghold And Black Site Guide
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live, and the sequel includes the brand-new Stronghold locations for battle royale and the DMZ extraction mode. Here we break down everything you need to know about Warzone's new high-tier looting grounds, so you can get loaded up with some of the game's best gear.
Gamespot
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Gamespot
The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone
The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Gamespot
WILD HEARTS | Gameplay: The Power of Karakuri
Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in WILD HEARTS™. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.
Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Still Celebrating And Collaborating After Two And A Half Years
Two-and-a-half years ago, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius came to mobile devices, bringing with it tactical RPG gameplay not seen in the Final Fantasy franchise since Final Fantasy Tactics. The result, even now two and a half years later, is a game that endures thanks to a strong player base and unique collaboration events.
Comments / 0