Read full article on original website
Related
astateredwolves.com
A-State Football Home Game Against Troy Set for 2 PM Kickoff on ESPN+
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/14/22) – The Arkansas State football team's regular season finale against Troy on Saturday, Nov. 26 will appear on ESPN+ with a 2:00 p.m. kickoff, ESPN and the league office announced Monday. The contest will mark the 18th all-time meeting between the Red Wolves and Trojans. Troy...
Greenfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The McKenzie High School basketball team will have a game with Greenfield School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State President Bob Jackson stays silent on involvement to stop a news story from airing
PADUCAH — Weeks of investigation and hearings are now raising questions about Murray State University President Bob Jackson's involvement with former local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to allegedly stop a news story from airing on WKMS. Public radio station WKMS is owned and operated by Murray State University.
Kait 8
Changes coming to popular railroad crossing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of stopping at the tracks may be no more as Jonesboro announced they paid their portion of a project to build an overpass at the railroad crossing of Airport Road. It’s a project the city has been looking at for years and Jonesboro Mayor Harold...
radionwtn.com
Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well
Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
Comments / 0