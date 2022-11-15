Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).

