ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

LPGA to return to NW Ohio in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16 for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million, according to parent company Toledo Classic, Inc. All four rounds of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

UToledo students are giving back this holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio — A University of Toledo law student is making it her mission to help domestic violence victims in Toledo. Last summer, Ally Zenda worked in the domestic violence unit at a prosecutor's office in Michigan. After that, she knew she wanted to do more to help as an advocate.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

New rule for deer hunters in Michigan

ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy