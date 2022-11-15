Read full article on original website
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
LPGA to return to NW Ohio in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic will return July 10-16 for its 39th year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, with a purse of $1.75 million, according to parent company Toledo Classic, Inc. All four rounds of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
UToledo students are giving back this holiday season
TOLEDO, Ohio — A University of Toledo law student is making it her mission to help domestic violence victims in Toledo. Last summer, Ally Zenda worked in the domestic violence unit at a prosecutor's office in Michigan. After that, she knew she wanted to do more to help as an advocate.
New rule for deer hunters in Michigan
ERIE, Mich. — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan. They must report their harvest to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of making their kill. If they don’t, they could receive a fine up to $500. "All they're doing is trying...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
Free clinic founder wins WTOL 11's Leaders in Action award for November
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Riverside Hospital closed in 2002, just east of downtown Toledo. And when it went away, it affected healthcare access for residents in the Vistula neighborhood. Jump ahead more than a decade, and November's WTOL 11 Leader in Action, Paul Chandler, got to work. He saw...
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
Heating, cooling business to gift lucky veteran with free furnace
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Although Veterans Day has passed, one local business still wanted to give special thanks to someone who served in the U.S. military. Since winter is fast approaching, AW Heating & Cooling is celebrating its 25th anniversary, by honoring a veteran through a furnace giveaway. David Wolfe,...
Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy
TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
13abc.com
TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
