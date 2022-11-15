ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideHook

Netflix Now Allows You to Kick Devices Off Your Account

While Netflix can be frustrating with its pay structure and features (particularly when it comes to password sharing), the streaming site just introduced an extremely handy new setting that allows users to instantly sign out devices from an account. Per Netflix’s press site: “With the busy holiday season just around...
Primetimer

Netflix Adds Feature That Removes Unwanted Users from Your Account

Netflix is making it easier for subscribers to kick unwanted users off their account. In an effort to curb illicit password sharing, the streamer is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a feature in Account Settings that will allow users to view recent devices using their account to stream. Subscribers have been allowed to view recent streaming activity in the past, but had only been able to log out every device currently signed into their account rather than specific devices.
Distractify

TikTok's New "Post to View" Feature Is a Competitor to BeReal's Recent Popularity

When it first emerged as a major social media player, TikTok became the thing that every other social media platform wanted to copy. The innovative, video-first format became an instant sensation, and TikTok has been riding that success ever since. Now, though, TikTok is launching a new feature that's meant to ape another social media service, and some users are confused about it.
makeuseof.com

How to Find Recently Watched Videos on Facebook

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've all been there; you are watching an interesting video on Facebook Watch, and then all of a sudden, you accidentally refresh, and the video is lost before you have a chance to share or save it. Well, thankfully, Facebook lets you see and manage your watch history.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
AdWeek

Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
knowtechie.com

TikTok is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

If you were trying to ignore work or school this morning and watch TikTok, we have bad news. The video app is down for a ton of people right now. According to Downdetector, 3,856 people have reported outages. It’s unclear if it is location or device-specific at this time.
knowtechie.com

How to add people on WhatsApp

Adding people on WhatsApp is one of the fundamentals of using the popular Meta-owned messaging app. It’s one of the first steps to take when engaging someone for the first time on WhatsApp. And it’s super easy to master. However, some users still do not know how to...
Android Authority

You can finally message yourself on WhatsApp!

Finally! A WhatsApp feature we've wanted forever. You can now start a chat with yourself on WhatsApp. The feature can be useful for saving information or sharing files with yourself across your linked devices. WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that lets you message yourself. According to WaBetaInfo,...
Android Authority

Does Tinder have read receipts?

Stop wondering whether your crush has read your message. Read receipts allow you to know when someone reads your message. After you send someone else a direct message, be it a text or on social media, it can be anxiety-inducing when someone doesn’t immediately respond. If you fear being “ghosted” or ignored, there’s always the chance that the other person hasn’t opened your message yet — or they see it on their notification screen and are waiting until later to open it because they’re busy. To know for sure, social media apps often implement read receipts to confirm message reception. Let’s talk about whether Tinder has read receipts.
ComicBook

Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account

Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.

