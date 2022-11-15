Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
Southeast Polk defeats Valley to win second straight 5A state title
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In the final game of the night on Friday, Southeast Polk faced Valley in the Class 5A state championship game at the UNI-Dome. Southeast Polk was in control from start to finish and handily defeated Valley 49-14. Senior running back Abu Sama ran for 372 yards and six touchdowns in the game which broke previous state championship game records.
Harlan comes back from 16-point 2nd half deficit to defend 3A state title
(Cedar Falls) For the 14th time in school history Harlan is a state football champion. The #1 Cyclones edged #2 Mount Vernon 30-23 in comeback fashion Friday afternoon. Harlan finishes the season with a 12-game win streak. Mount Vernon lost for the first time since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign. Defense carried the Cyclones for much of the game. They held a short handed Mustang squad to 64-yards passing and 42 rushing yards. Mount Vernon was without starting quarterback Joey Rohmberg. The junior, who passed for 2,543 yards on the year, was sidelined with an injury sustained late in their 14-6 semifinal win.
weareiowa.com
Tavian Banks & Chip Albright have details on the Iowa Wolves Metro League at the YMCA | Paid Content
Paid Content | The Iowa Wolves Metro League is open to high school students (grades 9-12) in metro Des Moines and surrounding suburbs who do not play on their high school teams. Former NFL/Hawkeye Football Star Tavian Banks, Associate Executive Director-John R. Grubb YMCA, talks about the importance of the program and informs us that sign ups are happening NOW through November 29, 2022. Games begin December 5th and run for 10 weeks. The cost is only $15 and players get treated to an amazing experience and special items, including a game jersey, provided by the Iowa Wolves and supporting sponsors. Chip Albright, VP Marketing and Partnerships-Iowa Wolves, also talks about the special Wolves Basketball games happening this Saturday and Sunday. Sign up for the Iowa Wolves Metro League at "The Y" at www.dmymca.org/basketball. Get all information about the Iowa Wolves at www.iawolves.com.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
Iowa’s Two First Ladies of the United States: A Look Back [PHOTOS]
Since George Washington became President of the United States in 1789, only 53 women have held the role of First Lady. Only two of them have been Iowa natives. Amazingly, they both served the nation in a 30-year period. The first Iowa-born woman to serve as First Lady was Lou...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop […]
WOWT
Caught on camera: Red Oak rallies to behind family to rebuild after house fire
RED OAK, Iowa. (WOWT) - Tender Lehman had her dream home. A beautiful two-story house with plenty of natural light, a porch, and a balcony. “It was everything that we wanted in a home. And there’s so many memories here. That’s just the hardest part,” said Lehman.
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
KCCI.com
Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
Corydon Times-Republican
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
kwit.org
Newscast 11.18.22: Republican candidate for state auditor in Iowa concedes race ahead of recount deadline; IA has its second-highest voter turnout in a mid-term election this year
Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur has conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand and has abandoned his call for a recount. Halbur previously said he would ask for a recount. Unofficial results show Sand received nearly 3-thousand more votes than Halbur. In a post on Facebook today (Friday),...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
