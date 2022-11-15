ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

weareiowa.com

Southeast Polk defeats Valley to win second straight 5A state title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In the final game of the night on Friday, Southeast Polk faced Valley in the Class 5A state championship game at the UNI-Dome. Southeast Polk was in control from start to finish and handily defeated Valley 49-14. Senior running back Abu Sama ran for 372 yards and six touchdowns in the game which broke previous state championship game records.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan comes back from 16-point 2nd half deficit to defend 3A state title

(Cedar Falls) For the 14th time in school history Harlan is a state football champion. The #1 Cyclones edged #2 Mount Vernon 30-23 in comeback fashion Friday afternoon. Harlan finishes the season with a 12-game win streak. Mount Vernon lost for the first time since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign. Defense carried the Cyclones for much of the game. They held a short handed Mustang squad to 64-yards passing and 42 rushing yards. Mount Vernon was without starting quarterback Joey Rohmberg. The junior, who passed for 2,543 yards on the year, was sidelined with an injury sustained late in their 14-6 semifinal win.
HARLAN, IA
weareiowa.com

Tavian Banks & Chip Albright have details on the Iowa Wolves Metro League at the YMCA | Paid Content

Paid Content | The Iowa Wolves Metro League is open to high school students (grades 9-12) in metro Des Moines and surrounding suburbs who do not play on their high school teams. Former NFL/Hawkeye Football Star Tavian Banks, Associate Executive Director-John R. Grubb YMCA, talks about the importance of the program and informs us that sign ups are happening NOW through November 29, 2022. Games begin December 5th and run for 10 weeks. The cost is only $15 and players get treated to an amazing experience and special items, including a game jersey, provided by the Iowa Wolves and supporting sponsors. Chip Albright, VP Marketing and Partnerships-Iowa Wolves, also talks about the special Wolves Basketball games happening this Saturday and Sunday. Sign up for the Iowa Wolves Metro League at "The Y" at www.dmymca.org/basketball. Get all information about the Iowa Wolves at www.iawolves.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]

A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
IOWA STATE
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kwit.org

Newscast 11.18.22: Republican candidate for state auditor in Iowa concedes race ahead of recount deadline; IA has its second-highest voter turnout in a mid-term election this year

Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur has conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand and has abandoned his call for a recount. Halbur previously said he would ask for a recount. Unofficial results show Sand received nearly 3-thousand more votes than Halbur. In a post on Facebook today (Friday),...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

