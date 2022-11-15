Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Houston Chronicle
Independents want an end to polarization. Politicians are ignoring that.
It's conventional wisdom that whichever party holds the White House will lose the House majority in that first midterm election. After all, this year's contests served up the majority to Republicans, however narrowly, the fourth time in the past five midterms that the House majority changed hands. But there's nothing...
Houston Chronicle
A weakened Trump tries again. Can a challenger take him down in 2024?
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president on Tuesday. No one should underestimate the former president's potential to become the Republican nominee again or to win the general election in 2024. Nor should anyone overestimate his strength. Trump begins his third campaign for president weakened and embattled. Few...
Houston Chronicle
Nancy Pelosi's allies in Connecticut support Hakeem Jeffries' bid to become next Democratic leader
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation on Friday lined up behind U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ bid to become the next Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, following the decision by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down after leading the caucus for nearly two decades. Jeffries, a 52-year-old from...
Houston Chronicle
Justice Alito denies disclosing 2014 Hobby Lobby opinion in advance
WASHINGTON - Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. denied an allegation from a former antiabortion activist that Alito or his wife disclosed to conservative donors the outcome of a pending 2014 case regarding contraceptives and religious rights. The New York Times reported Saturday that Rob Schenck, who on his website identifies...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — “This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet,” a disappointed Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Union told his fellow negotiators. “It does not bring enough added efforts from major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts.
Houston Chronicle
How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland
The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"
