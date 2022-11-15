Sports briefs: Many weekly honors for Siena, UAlbany basketball

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Siena's Javian McCollum was honored by the MAAC on Monday.

COLLEGE SPORTS – It was a good Monday for area Division I basketball players.

Siena sophomore Javian McCollum earned the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s first Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award for the 2022-23 season. Also, UAlbany graduate student Ellen Hahne was named America East Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Also, UAlbany freshman Jonathan Beagle earned the men’s America East Rookie of the Week honors, and Siena freshman Elisa Mevius earned the women’s MAAC Rookie of the Week award.

McCollum averaged 20 points and 5.5 assists in leading the Saints to a 2-0 opening week. He scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and distributed five assists in an opening-night 75-68 win at Holy Cross last Monday. He added 20 points and a career-high six assists to help Siena rally past UAlbany 75-62 in the Albany Cup on Saturday.

“I’m just trying to do everything to lead my team to victory as a point guard,” McCollum said at Monday’s media availability. “Being more vocal, being there when my teammates need me if they’re looking down, I’ve got to lift them up. So it’s amazing to have that award, and I’m just looking forward to keep winning.”

“He’s such a gifted player, and he’s so smart and gets in a lane really well,” teammate Andrew Platek said of McCollum. “And he has all the intangibles of a really good point guard, he sees the floor, he creates space, even create his own shot. He kind of has all those key aspects where, especially in a conference like the MAAC, he’s going to be able to get his own shot instead of his teammates.”

Siena hosts Army at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the MVP Arena, preceded by the women’s 5 p.m. game vs. St. Bonaventure.

Hahne averaged 23.5 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in the Great Danes’ 2-0 weekend, with victories over Merrimack and Siena. It’s the first Player of the Week award for Hahne.

UAlbany next travels to Navy on Wednesday.

Beagle, from Hudson Falls, started in all three games this past week for UAlbany and averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, while also scoring a total of 26 points to go along with three assists, one steal and one block. He had nine rebounds in the Great Danes’ opener at Towson.

UAlbany is scheduled to play Union College on Monday night at Hudson Valley Community College.

Mevius helped the Saints to a 1-1 week by averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists, two steals and just two turnovers per game. Mevius had 16 points in the win against New Hampshire.

Poffenbarger honored again

UAlbany freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week.

Poffenbarger led the Great Danes on a 14-play, 76-yard game-winning drive against Maine on Saturday. Poffenbarger hit Julian Hicks with a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give UAlbany a 23-21 win.

The other times Poffenbarger was named Rookie of the Week were Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

RPI football to host ECAC bowl game

The RPI’s football season has one more game.

The Engineers were selected to host the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl at noon Saturday at East Campus Stadium against Morrisville State.

RPI wrapped a 7-3 regular season Saturday by beating Union 23-13 to retain the Dutchman Shoes trophy.

RPI cross country teams heading to NCAAs

The RPI men’s and women’s cross country teams were selected for the NCAA Division III championship, which takes place Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan.

The men’s team is making its sixth straight appearance in the NCAAs. The Engineers set the school record with a 10th-place finish in 2019 (the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) after having tied the mark of 13th place in 2018. RPI was 14th in 2021 and 2017, 13th in 2016, 17th in 1996 and 33rd in its initial appearance in 1975.

The women’s team is making its seventh trip to the national meet and sixth in the last seven seasons. It was 13th in 2019, 16th in 2018, 10th in 2017, 18th in 2016, a school-record ninth in 2015 and 28th in its initial appearance, which was 2009.

Liberty League field hockey honores

Union field hockey seniors Jill Bove and Emily Dawson were named to the All-Liberty League First Team.

Bove was second on the team in scoring with four goals and eight assists for 16 points. Dawson led the Dutchwomen in scoring with 16 goals and five assists for 37 points.

RPI also had two players honored. Midfielder Brianna Duba was named to the First Team, while midfielder Kaitlyn Stulen earned Second Team honors.

Duba had five goals with five assists for 15 points. Stulen had three assists.

Union volleyball’s McGrath recognized

Union women’s volleyball freshman outside hitter Shannon McGrath was named to the All-Liberty League Second Team.

McGrath led the team with 283 kills and 47 service aces to go with 194 digs and 22 assists. She was third in the Liberty League in kills per set (3.58) and service aces per set (0.59), and also ranked second among all conference players in points per set (4.23).

