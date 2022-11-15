ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Union Parish School Board talks tax renewal and possible adjustments

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish School Board is moving forward in putting together an advisory committee to have a conversation about the future of

the 15-mileage property tax renewal for Union Parish Schools.

The tax renewal was discussed during a board meeting held on November 14th after it failed to pass on the ballot last week for a second time.

Superintendent of Union Parish Schools, Kristy Fine, said the board will make adjustments in the future for that revenue loss moving forward.

Fine said the school board will have a meeting with auditors on November 15th to discuss the budget and what could be spared or cut.

The tax will roll off on December 31st.

