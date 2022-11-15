Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
Move Over, Tom Brady: Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot At Aaron Rodgers
Antonio Brown took a break from attacking Tom Brady to rip another superstar quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Brown, who (for whatever reason) has been taking shots at Brady over the last few months, called out Rodgers via Twitter on Friday, one day after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.
NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?
Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Corner Sidelined Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were shorthanded in the secondary three days before their pivotal rematch with the New York Jets. Jonathan Jones, one of New England’s starting outside cornerbacks, was not spotted during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in question.
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see. Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.
How Derek Carr Felt Of Mark Davis’ Comments On Josh McDaniels
The public outcry and calls for Josh McDaniels to be fired by the Raiders ramped up extensively after Las Vegas’ embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Mark Davis brought that speculation to a halt with his public support for the head coach. Raiders quarterback...
Super Bowl Contender Adds Free Agent Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the free-agent signing Thursday. Philadelphia confirmed the agreement is for one year, though the financial terms were not released. Suh, 35, no longer is the...
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games
Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England. But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second...
How Sportsbooks Tend To Handle Changes Like Bills-Browns Relocation
For many football enthusiasts, the NFL’s decision to relocate Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns carried one money-hungry question: “What about my bets?!”. The answer to that question, as shared by Action Network’s Avery Zimmerman on Thursday evening, likely comes down to the sportsbook...
College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA
Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies
Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games. Jaylen Brown is not one of them. The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.
Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game
When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that. Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following...
Packers-Titans Betting Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0