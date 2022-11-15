Plan to alter Aurora police, fire recruitment draws ire from civil service commissioners

Read full article on original website
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado coldDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classroomsSuzie GlassmanColorado State
Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien ParkNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffsMatt WhittakerColorado State
Attorney for ex-Aurora chief says ‘many reasons’ to doubt city’s account of firing
AURORA | Amid the hiring of a new temporary police chief and an extended search for a permanent replacement, ex-Aurora Police Department chief Vanessa Wilson’s attorney says there are “many reasons” why the community should doubt Wilson’s firing earlier this year. Wilson and attorney Paula Greisen...
Aurora council passes mayor’s ‘work-first’ homelessness plan
AURORA | A majority of Aurora lawmakers on Monday approved a plan meant to guide the city’s response to homelessness along the lines of a “work-first” strategy prioritizing employment as a path to stability. The proposal changed little from Oct. 24, when a vote on it was...
More than 20,000 Aurorans will vote in a new ward in 2023, after redistricting vote
AURORA | More than 22,000 Aurorans will be crossed by newly-drawn ward boundaries in 2023, after the City Council’s unanimous decision Monday to approve a new map of the city’s six wards. Eleven voting precincts and part of a twelfth in the western half of Aurora were exchanged...
DPS Boardmembers Trade Anti-Blackness, Retaliation Charges After School-Closures Meeting
Members of the Board of Education for Denver Public Schools are slated to vote on a controversial plan to close and consolidate five low-attendance schools at a meeting today, November 17. But the session will take place against the backdrop of renewed conflict between board president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán and vice president Auon'tai M. Anderson following an incident that took place during a marathon November 14 public-comments session about the shutdown strategy.
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures
Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.
Cherry Creek to begin posting audio recordings of school board meetings
AURORA | Following calls for more options for virtual participation, the Cherry Creek school board has begun posting audio recordings of its meetings online. Board President Kelly Bates announced the change at Monday’s school board meeting, which she said was in response to requests during public comment. Audio recordings of meetings will be posted on the district’s website the day after each meeting, she said.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Aurora FOP reacts to new interim chief hire
FOX31 heard from the police union in Aurora about Tuesday’s announcement to hire Art Acevedo as the newest interim police chief.
Services restored in Aurora following Thursday's technical outages
Services were restored in Aurora following Thursday's outages, the city said. Services were restored at 6 p.m., the city said. Aurora on Thursday said its 911 responses will be slower as a result of technical outages. The city said the outages may affect emergency services but emphasized that, while responses...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
After months of delays, Boulder County, Louisville waive fire survivor use taxes
Marshall Fire survivors are fighting mind-numbing bureaucracy and red tape around recovery, including expensive green building codes, debris removal and sky high use taxes on construction materials.
Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor
A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022.
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
Elementary school put on brief lockdown due to break in protocol
An elementary school was briefly put on lockdown due to an employee breaking protocol Thursday morning, Sable Elementary School Principal Megan Ortiz said.
Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired
A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessness
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora proclaimed homelessness a problem Monday, then adopted a resolution on how to fix it. The Aurora City Council’s resolution takes a tough-love approach to helping the homeless. It expresses “the Aurora City Council’s desire to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through employment-based programming and conditions-based transitional housing that leads to self-sufficiency."
Denver judge upholds search warrants used in Green Valley Ranch arson investigation
A Denver District Court judge has upheld a group of search warrants used by police that led them to three teenagers now facing charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a 2020 house fire. The victims of the intentionally set fire in Green Valley Ranch were Djibril...
Losing Aurora: Advocates surging housing costs pushing out critical residents
When Cristina Lopez moved to Aurora from Oklahoma in 2013, rent for her one-bedroom apartment was $800 a month. The price was slightly steeper than most apartments in Oklahoma at the time but still felt affordable for Lopez. Nine years later, her rent has nearly doubled and she is unable...
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
