Plan to alter Aurora police, fire recruitment draws ire from civil service commissioners

A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO