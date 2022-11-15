ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has states that a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
MINOT, ND
KX News

School bus with children hit near Carpio

All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
CARPIO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two seriously injured after collision with School Bus in Western North Dakota

(Carpio, ND) -- Two people are seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a school bus. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the bus had stopped just east of Carpio, which is Northwest of Minot, Tuesday afternoon before being struck while crossing Highway 52. Authorities say the...
CARPIO, ND

