KFYR-TV
Middle schoolers showcase cybersecurity skills in state competition in Minot, Grand Forks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some bright middle schoolers took over the Minot State campus Friday to showcase their IT skills, as part of a special state competition. Minot State hosted the west schools that qualified for this year’s Cyber Madness competition. Teams from Horizon, Shiloh, Simle, and Wachter...
Stoplight intersection in Minot to be an all-way stop temporarily
The City of Minot is unsure about when it will be fixed, but for the time being, be cautious or even try to avoid it entirely.
KFYR-TV
Mouse River Players bring story of “Little Women” to small stage in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Mouse River Players are bringing a favorite “coming-of-age” story to the small stage in Minot, starting Thursday night. The story from Louisa May Alcott chronicles the lives of the March sisters, and their experiences growing up during the Civil War. Members of...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College receives $200,000 grant for solar project
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - One tribal college in the heart of the Bakken is looking to invest in sustainable energy. Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town received a $200,000 grant for a solar panel project. The college is one of 16 tribal governments, colleges and organizations to get...
KFYR-TV
Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
KFYR-TV
Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
Man passes away after Ward County school bus crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has states that a man involved in a two-vehicle crash occurring on November 15 has passed away as a direct result of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a school bus belonging to the Lewis and […]
KFYR-TV
Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
Retail companies express interest in Minot
Some companies that have expressed interest in recent months include a national membership-based retail club, a sit-down restaurant, and a Chinese restaurant.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
School bus with children hit near Carpio
All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two seriously injured after collision with School Bus in Western North Dakota
(Carpio, ND) -- Two people are seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a school bus. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the bus had stopped just east of Carpio, which is Northwest of Minot, Tuesday afternoon before being struck while crossing Highway 52. Authorities say the...
KFYR-TV
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross...
