Evansville labor union announces new management

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager.

They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to IBEW International where he will oversee the Indiana region.

“We will continue to hold to the same core values, same community involvement and relationships with our local organizations and businesses, and we will continue to be involved in the community,” says McRoberts.

IBEW says their members and staff are hard-working, dedicated and skilled members of the community.

“IBEW Local 16 participates in many local organizations like Easter Seals, Aurora, Leadership Everyone, and the Chamber of Commerce,” a spokesperson says. “By volunteering their services on community projects, they have demonstrated that they are dedicated to our community.”

Officials suggest that Local 16 is one of the most progressive unions in the area and is highly respected in the business community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).