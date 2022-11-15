ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y83w7_0jB0OiuC00
Sen. Mitt Romney called former President Donald Trump an "albatross" on electoral prospects in the midterms. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump to an "aging pitcher" on the mound.
  • He urged Republicans to choose a "different pitcher," citing the GOP's lackluster midterm results.
  • Romney blamed Trump for the GOP's showing, calling him an "albatross" on electoral prospects.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said former President Donald Trump is "like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games," blaming him for the GOP's muted performance in the midterms and cautioning against support for him in a potential 2024 presidential run.

"I think President Trump was an albatross on the electoral prospects for some of our candidates," Romney told MSNBC's Saul Kapur. "He helped select some of the people who turned out not to be very effective candidates."

A recording of Romney's comments was played Monday evening on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes."

"I understand that he's going to run for president and announce that tomorrow. It's like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games," Romney added.

"If we want to win, we need a different pitcher on the mound," he said. "And I know there's some fans that love him, but it's time for him to get off the mound, because we have a real strong bench."

The senator has been fiercely critical of Trump since the 2016 election, calling him a "fraud" and saying he was "playing members of the American public for suckers."

Romney voted to convict Trump in both of the then-president's impeachment trials.

In May, he said it's likely Trump would easily become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee if he runs. Trump hasn't declared a presidential campaign, though he said he would be making a "big announcement" on November 15.

Romney's recent comments come as various corners of the Republican party lay blame on each other for the GOP's lackluster results at this year's midterms.

As of Monday evening, Democrats maintained a majority in the Senate and are still contesting control of the House — a disappointing result for Republican leaders who previously believed a "red wave" of GOP votes would sweep the US.

Trump and several of his supporters have blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The former president has been calling his allies in Congress and urging them to fault the Kentucky senator, CNN reported.

On the other hand, Trump himself has been on the receiving end of criticism from Republican analysts, pundits, and now leaders like Romney for his apparent effect on voters.

While 93% of candidates endorsed by Trump won their primaries, the former president's endorsement success rate dropped to 80% in the general elections, per data from Ballotpedia. Several high-profile candidates that he backed lost to their Democratic opponents, including senate candidates Blake Masters in Arizona and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, as well as Tudor Dixon, who ran for governor in Michigan.

Notably, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won re-election by a 20-percentage point margin despite Trump's attempts to undermine him the week before. The former president had publicly mocked DeSantis with the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious," and held a Florida rally that competed with DeSantis' campaign events on a crucial Sunday before the midterms.

Comments / 1751

Gary Randall
4d ago

President Trump is the most qualified and competent person that this Country has right now, period! Until the Republicans can come up with a better solution for our Country and they CANNOT. Our President Trump is it. 2024....

Reply(360)
432
Don prohaska
4d ago

Didn't mitt the mutt try running for president and lost big. He's the tired pitcher, who can't even throw a baseball.

Reply(92)
326
Harvey Johnson
4d ago

The ignorance that is Trump has caused irreparable damage to our Constitution and democracy. Republicans have allowed Trump to divide their party as well as the country. Republicans have looked the other way and shifted blame for too long,. The time has come to stand for what this country was founded on, honesty, honor, freedom of all and the welcoming of immigrants. We need to fix some things and heal some ills but what we don't need anymore Trumpian ignorance.

Reply(95)
243
Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says

Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Business Insider

733K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy