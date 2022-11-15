Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
College wrestlers who rapidly cut weight more prone to injury
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Collegiate wrestlers who cut weight through dehydration to compete at a lower weight class were more likely to be injured during competition and no more likely to win, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Wrestlers compete...
WSAW
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night brought a strong slate of non-conference girls’ basketball in Marathon County, including a cross-town clash between Newman and Wausau East. The game stayed close throughout, but in the second half, the road team Cardinals pulled away from the Lumberjacks to nab their first...
WSAW
56th annual Venison Feed event in Tomahawk sets tone for deer season in the Northwoods
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The sizzling of venison burgers filled the air at the annual Venison Feed in Tomahawk. 1,600 burgers were handed out to hundreds of hunters. “Fried onions, can’t beat it,” says Jim Schwab of Madison. All burgers were free and were more than delicious. “Our...
WSAW
Area woman collecting pajamas for kids in need
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a clothing item that may go unnoticed when children don’t own a pair of pajamas. But a local woman has made it her mission to change that. For the last 7 years, Nicole Thomas has collected pajamas for children in the area that may not have them.
WSAW
D.C. Everest students have strong showing at local business challenge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty-two students from the D.C. Everest Junior High and DCE Senior High Business and Marketing Departments competed in Junior Achievement’s Titan Business Challenge held at Northcentral Technical College on Nov. 17. The event provides student teams the opportunity to compete against their peers as they...
WSAW
Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man turned his hobby of soap making into a small business. Tony Liedl started making soap during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. It grew from a fun activity to an online store and now, Liedl opened up his first shop...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WSAW
Public forum held on new proposed Merrill logo and tagline
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill’s Common Council approved a new design for the city’s logo in September, since then the city has been trying to change its tagline as well from “City of Parks” to “More to Life.”. The new proposed design...
WSAW
Stratford defeats Mondovi 32-14, wins first state title since 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a 10-2-1 regular season record and crawling their way through the playoffs, the Stratford Tigers reign as Division 6 state champions for the first time since winning six-straight between 2003-2008. Stratford opened up the game with 13 unanswered points. Six minutes into the first quarter,...
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
onfocus.news
GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
WSAW
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
WSAW
Central Wisconsin Airport is expecting full flights during the holidays
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, the holidays can be the best time of the year, but for travelers, it can be a headache. With so many people expected to travel during the holiday season, airport officials at Central Wisconsin Airport are expecting all of their planes to be full.
wearegreenbay.com
SUV collides with fuel tanker in northern Wisconsin, slippery roads a possible factor
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – An SUV reportedly lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker due to slippery road conditions in northern Wisconsin on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, the incident happened just north of Rhinelander on HWY 17, north of Poplar Road. Officials say that...
Comments / 0