Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a year to the date of Mississippi’s last execution, the next one is being set. We’re taking a look at what can happen between now and then. Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. is an inmate on death row. He’s been serving time there...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in October at 2.7%. According to Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the rate is up slightly from September’s rate of 2.6%. However, it is below October 2021′s rate of 3.1%. October’s rate represents 61,760 unemployed persons, which is down from 70,569 in October 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle

Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Mr. George Lee Meyers

Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
KWTX

Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE

