WTOK-TV
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a year to the date of Mississippi’s last execution, the next one is being set. We’re taking a look at what can happen between now and then. Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. is an inmate on death row. He’s been serving time there...
WTOK-TV
Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in October at 2.7%. According to Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the rate is up slightly from September’s rate of 2.6%. However, it is below October 2021′s rate of 3.1%. October’s rate represents 61,760 unemployed persons, which is down from 70,569 in October 2021.
WTOK-TV
Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle
Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
WTOK-TV
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
WTOK-TV
Mr. George Lee Meyers
Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
Police: Mississippi man arrested after shooting his teenage grandson multiple times
A Mississippi teen is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times by his grandfather. Police in Byram report that a 67-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence in the shooting of his 18-year-old grandson. Police did not identify the names of the individuals involved in...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WTOK-TV
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our breakdown of how Governor Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to use your taxpayer dollars. We previously focused on his education agenda. Now, 3 On Your Side is turning our attention to public safety. Capitol Police don’t patrol all of the capital city. But,...
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
KWTX
Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Two months after moving away from state, Mississippi native will be featured on HGTVs ‘Hometown Takeover’
When Charles Cole moved from Mississippi to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Guyer Wildcats had their hands full against Highland Park in the first half on Friday night, but dominated the second half to advance to the third round of the playoffs. The Scots took an early lead, but Guyer tied it up on a 7-yard keeper from Jackson Arnold. Arnold...
