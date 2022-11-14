Read full article on original website
Related
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives Grand Opening!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING of their second store this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11am to 6pm! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The store has had a successful start since it opened on October 22, 2022. The flagship store is located at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria. The owners and shopkeepers are excited to celebrate the store’s official opening with local residents and out of town guests! The store will be hosting a meet and greet with local vendors, flow hive demonstrations, solar demonstrations, a holiday gift raffle, photo booth fun and earth friendly shopping! Come join the celebration and help support the local bees by finding the perfect sustainable gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list!
foxla.com
Strong Santa Ana winds return to SoCal forecast
Besides the L.A. County Mountains, areas covered by the red flag warning include the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Malibu coast and the Santa Monica Mountains. The red flags also extend to much of Ventura County.
calcoastnews.com
Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County
Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled. The post Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
JustLuxe.com
Los Olivos Luxury: Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
Television enthusiasts of a certain age likely remember Fess Parker as the star of 50s and 60s television shows Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. But to wine enthusiasts, Parker is better known as a Santa Ynez Valley icon who helped to transform the region into a wine lover’s destination. Parker lived for decades in Santa Barbara County, and after retiring from acting, he reinvented himself as a respected vintner and hotelier. He, and now his family, have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. Guests to Los Olivos can experience the full breadth of the Parker family’s hospitable offerings with a stay at the quaint Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, which serves as a gateway not only to their winery, but also to the more than 30 tasting rooms within walking distance.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Another SpaceX rocket set to take off from Vandenberg base amid busy launch year
There will likely be at least one more SpaceX launch from the Central Coast base this year.
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Friday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX is set to launch a batch of Starlink satellites into low orbit to provide further internet connection worldwide at 8:25 p.m. Friday. The post SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Friday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Power restored to Orcutt, Santa Maria area PG&E customers
Around 1,000 PG&E customers were without power in parts of Santa Maria and areas of Orcutt Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing
The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
Santa Barbara Independent
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
Paraglider injured in crash near Santa Barbara
A paraglider suffered moderate injuries when she crashed to the ground in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.
Coastal View
Shepard Place Apartments in escrow
The Shepard Place Apartments are in escrow, the apartments’ management group, The Towbes Group, confirmed. The age 55+ apartment complex is located at 1069 Casitas Pass Rd. in Carpinteria. Robert Skinner, CEO of The Towbes Group, clarified the management company does not own the apartments, despite popular belief. A...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Records Up to 160 Homeless Deaths over Two-Year Period
Based on still preliminary analysis, as many as 160 homeless people could have died in Santa Barbara County over the years 2019 and 2020. Broken down by year, 2019 could have witnessed 76 homeless deaths and for 2020, the number could be 84. These numbers remain somewhat raw and uncooked,...
Comments / 0