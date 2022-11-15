Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney...
Charity fowling tournament aims to help Washtenaw County’s homeless youth
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fowling teams can battle it out while helping Washtenaw County homeless youth during the Breweries vs. Frostbite tournament. The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor has joined 20 Michigan breweries to support Ypsilanti’s Ozone House, which helps more than 1,400 youth experiencing housing insecurity. Up to...
University of Michigan to invest $300M in ‘socially responsible’ companies, says new president
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan’s president announced a massive change in where the school invests its money and the companies it chooses to partner with. The university’s new president, Santa Ono, told a crowd of campus leaders that the school would be investing $300 million in socially responsible companies.
These locations in Washtenaw County are serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
ANN ARBOR – Several organizations and businesses throughout Washtenaw County are hosting food giveaways or free Thanksgiving meals for community members in need this holiday season. The following locations will be hosting events on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24):. The Original Cottage Inn. Staff will provide free carry-out meals between...
Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
Ann Arbor’s TheRide awarded $2.1M for express bus service program slated for 2024
ANN ARBOR – An upcoming project from the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, has received $2.1 million in federal funding. Funding for the Washtenaw Avenue Express Bus Service project, anticipated to begin operating in 2024, comes from the Carbon Reduction Program by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG).
14-year-old boy arrested for threatening Instagram ‘prank’ that closed Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening Instagram “prank” that caused classes to be canceled Wednesday at Taylor High School. Police learned about the post Tuesday night (Nov. 15) and launched an investigation. Taylor High School was shut down Wednesday as a precaution.
Lineup announced for 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return to Hill Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the first in-person performance since 2020. Presented by The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor, the festival will kick off on Friday, Jan. 17 with BanjoFest! at The Ark at 8 p.m. and will feature one night of music on Saturday at its longtime venue Hill Auditorium.
University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – From Christmas trees to festive lights, you’ll feel the holiday spirit around every corner of Metro Detroit. Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4: One of Broadway’s toughest tickets to get is back in Detroit. The groundbreaking Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play an extended three-week engagement at the Fisher. Hamilton plays Tuesday through Sundays with matinees on the weekend. Tickets start at $69, limited availability. Schedule and tickets here.
What’s Going Around: Hospitals reporting flu, RSV -- here’s what’s spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital. “Starting to see flu spikes,...
Noel Night returns to Detroit’s Midtown on Dec. 3: What to know
Noel Night is returning to Detroit’s Midtown this December for the first time since 2019. The 48th Noel Night, a longstanding holiday event in the city, returns on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at various locations across Midtown. With over 90 participating venues, this walkable...
Why it’s so important to have your child’s car seat inspected by a professional
CANTON, Mich. – Installing child and infant car seats can be challenging for parents, yet proper installation can be a lifesaving measure. The Canton Fire Department is providing car seat inspections to ensure the safety of all child passengers. During the COVID pandemic, many car safety checks were unavailable....
Morning 4: Western lower Michigan under winter storm warning with a dozen inches of snow possible -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm warning issued for parts of lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible. Parts of western and mid-lower Michigan are bracing for a...
Striking workers shut down three Starbucks locations in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Starbucks employees have closed three of the coffee chain’s locations around the city as part of the national Red Cup Rebellion effort to call attention to alleged unfair labor practices. The strike is taking place at more than 100 locations nationwide and demands that the...
Hockey player placed on ventilator after respiratory viruses hit U of M campus
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A health alert has been issued on the campus of the University of Michigan as respiratory viruses are rising in Ann Arbor, placing one hockey player on a ventilator. The Michigan Wolverines hockey team is still reeling from Thursday’s (Nov. 18) game, where they were...
Review: Don’t throw away your shot… Hamilton is here
DETROIT – Broadway’s megahit Hamilton is back and is bringing the heat to Detroit. The fan-favorite musical is still one of the hardest tickets to get in New York, and is, unfortunately, also a bit difficult to get here if you don’t already have tickets or if you’re not a Broadway in Detroit subscriber.
Detroit Starbucks forced to close after PETA protesters encased feet in concrete, blocked entrance
DETROIT – A Starbucks in Detroit was forced to close on Friday after four protesters blocked the entrance by encasing their feet in concrete. Four PETA supporters protested Starbucks’ upcharge of non-dairy milk by encasing their feet in concrete and blocking the store’s entrance for four hours with signs and chants.
No. 3 Michigan survives upset bid by Illinois with last-minute field goal, remains undefeated
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s dreams of another College Football Playoff berth remain in tact after surviving a serious upset threat from Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Illinois led in the second half until a field goal from Michigan kicker Jake Moody with 20 seconds left...
This Dearborn restaurant is serving up seafood with an Arabian twist
Whether served on a skewer or grilled whole and beautifully plated, Aliz Seafood is serving up fresh fish with Arabian flavors. The restaurant, located in East Dearborn on Warren Avenue, was started by Ali Almatar who is originally from Saudi Arabia. Almatar grew up in a town about 20-minutes away...
