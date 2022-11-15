ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s TheRide awarded $2.1M for express bus service program slated for 2024

ANN ARBOR – An upcoming project from the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, has received $2.1 million in federal funding. Funding for the Washtenaw Avenue Express Bus Service project, anticipated to begin operating in 2024, comes from the Carbon Reduction Program by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lineup announced for 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return to Hill Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the first in-person performance since 2020. Presented by The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor, the festival will kick off on Friday, Jan. 17 with BanjoFest! at The Ark at 8 p.m. and will feature one night of music on Saturday at its longtime venue Hill Auditorium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – From Christmas trees to festive lights, you’ll feel the holiday spirit around every corner of Metro Detroit. Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4: One of Broadway’s toughest tickets to get is back in Detroit. The groundbreaking Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play an extended three-week engagement at the Fisher. Hamilton plays Tuesday through Sundays with matinees on the weekend. Tickets start at $69, limited availability. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Noel Night returns to Detroit’s Midtown on Dec. 3: What to know

Noel Night is returning to Detroit’s Midtown this December for the first time since 2019. The 48th Noel Night, a longstanding holiday event in the city, returns on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at various locations across Midtown. With over 90 participating venues, this walkable...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Striking workers shut down three Starbucks locations in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Starbucks employees have closed three of the coffee chain’s locations around the city as part of the national Red Cup Rebellion effort to call attention to alleged unfair labor practices. The strike is taking place at more than 100 locations nationwide and demands that the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Review: Don’t throw away your shot… Hamilton is here

DETROIT – Broadway’s megahit Hamilton is back and is bringing the heat to Detroit. The fan-favorite musical is still one of the hardest tickets to get in New York, and is, unfortunately, also a bit difficult to get here if you don’t already have tickets or if you’re not a Broadway in Detroit subscriber.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Dearborn restaurant is serving up seafood with an Arabian twist

Whether served on a skewer or grilled whole and beautifully plated, Aliz Seafood is serving up fresh fish with Arabian flavors. The restaurant, located in East Dearborn on Warren Avenue, was started by Ali Almatar who is originally from Saudi Arabia. Almatar grew up in a town about 20-minutes away...
DEARBORN, MI

