Florida State

wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
ORLANDO, FL

