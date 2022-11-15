Read full article on original website
DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays. A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays. "Our...
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned.
