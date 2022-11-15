ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
PORT ORANGE, FL
wogx.com

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable. While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools

DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy