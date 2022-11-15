Read full article on original website
Florida teens suspected in several shootings arrested
Bodycamera video shows deputies arresting two teenagers who are suspected in several shootings in DeLand. A gun was found on the floor of their car, video shows.
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
Seminole State College teams up with AdventHealth to offer hands-on nursing training
Projections show that Florida could be short 60,000 nurses over the next decade. Seminole State College is now teaming up with AdventHealth to help feed highly-skilled nurses into hospitals.
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida for Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable. While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
Orlando weather forecast: Cool day ahead with a second cold front coming this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 66 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. . Cooler and drier with a few North breezes. Highs will range from the 60s inland and the Northeast coastal counties, closer to 70 along the Brevard County area. BEACHES:. Mostly sunny trend across the beaches...
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
Flying for Thanksgiving? Orlando airport could see record-breaking number of travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport are helping travelers prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy holiday season. AAA says Orlando is the top destination for Thanksgiving this year and officials says the projected travel numbers will rival record-breaking pre-pandemic levels. One of the biggest...
