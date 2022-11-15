Read full article on original website
16-year-old killed in ATV accident in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — A 16-year-old is dead following an ATV accident in Belgrade on Friday night. Witnesses told police the teenage boy from Oakland was driving on Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. He then passed two cars on the left side of the road while speeding and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, according to an email by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours
A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
WMTW
Woman killed after car crashes head-on with dump truck in Lincoln County
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. The report of a head-on crash on East Pond Road in Nobleboro was called in around 2:33 p.m. Police say their early investigation showed Sharon Moody,...
Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to officials
SACO, Maine — Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to a Sunday night release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. Story: Police officers in Saco are searching for a 24-year-old woman last seen at a department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday evening.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
wabi.tv
Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested. Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.
wabi.tv
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
wabi.tv
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
coast931.com
Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff
Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
wabi.tv
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed
JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to WMTW on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
