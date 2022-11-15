ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

16-year-old killed in ATV accident in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — A 16-year-old is dead following an ATV accident in Belgrade on Friday night. Witnesses told police the teenage boy from Oakland was driving on Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. He then passed two cars on the left side of the road while speeding and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, according to an email by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.
BELGRADE, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours

A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
CORNISH, ME
Z107.3

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
WILTON, ME
WPFO

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires

UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
UNION, ME
wabi.tv

Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

York man charged in connection with stabbing

YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
YORK, ME
coast931.com

Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff

Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
CORNISH, ME
wabi.tv

The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to WMTW on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
JAY, ME
B98.5

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy