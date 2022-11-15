Read full article on original website
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, November 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him...
WLBT
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a year to the date of Mississippi’s last execution, the next one is being set. We’re taking a look at what can happen between now and then. Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. is an inmate on death row. He’s been serving time there...
WLBT
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Simpson Academy and Oak Forest Academy meet in MAIS 5A State Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson Academy Cougars (10-2) and the Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets (9-3) of Louisiana are set to face off for the second straight year in the postseason, with much more on the line Friday night at the Brickyard in Jackson. After being eliminated by the Yellowjackets...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
WLBT
Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle
Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
WLBT
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our breakdown of how Governor Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to use your taxpayer dollars. We previously focused on his education agenda. Now, 3 On Your Side is turning our attention to public safety. Capitol Police don’t patrol all of the capital city. But,...
