ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBLNI_0jB0KX0F00

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. colleges and universities are seeing more international students enroll following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey, released Monday from the Institute of International Education and the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, found first-time international student enrollment was up by 80% last year compared to the year before.

During the last academic year, 948,519 international students from more than 200 countries studied at a U.S. college or university, a 4% increase compared to the previous school year, according to the "Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange."

"We are thrilled to see international student numbers on the rise, and to see the United States maintain its global leadership as the top destination of choice for international students," Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for Educational and Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

China and India represented the majority, at 52%, of all international students in the United States. Other countries sending students to U.S. colleges, including Canada, Mexico and Nigeria, also returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"The incredible rebound we have seen in international student mobility demonstrates the United States' and its higher education institutions' unwavering commitment to welcoming students from around the world," said IIE chief executive officer Allan Goodman. "Investment in international exchange remains the best way for educational institutions and countries to connect people and ideas around the world."

International student enrollment also added $32 billion to the U.S. economy last year, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Welcoming international students to American campuses and communities is at the heart of people-to-people diplomacy and a foundational component of our U.S. foreign policy strategy to attract the top talent to the United States," Satterfield added.

While the number of international students coming into the United States has rebounded, the number of U.S. students studying abroad has also gone up. U.S. colleges and universities reported a 523% increase in students going abroad in the summer of 2021.

"As study abroad re-emerges for American students, the Biden administration is expanding the tools available to students to provide greater affordability and accessibility for all students to ensure it reflects the rich diversity of the United States," Satterfield said.

"Study abroad is of strategic importance, as we prepare American students to compete in an increasingly interconnected world."

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
Vice

Feds Arrest Two Russians Behind ‘World’s Largest Library’ of Pirated Books

Earlier this month, the FBI seized several websites associated with Z-Library, one of the world’s largest repositories of pirated books and articles. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice revealed that at the same time it seized the sites, two Russian national who allegedly operated Z-Library were arrested in Argentina at the request of the United States.
Salon

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world's largest consumer of goods and services.
Gizmodo

The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls

Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
PC Magazine

China Tells Its Military Veterans to Report to Foxconn, Help Make iPhones

China's Zero-COVID policy has left the world's largest iPhone factory short on staff, but the Chinese government has a solution: military veterans. As the BBC reports, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the People's Republic of China posted an open letter on WeChat telling military veterans to "answer the government's call" and help out with production. In other words, veterans should go and help make iPhones. The Bureau also points out in the letter that veterans remain "under the command of the Communist Party," suggesting this isn't simply a suggestion being made to those who served.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

The European Union's climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was "not enough of a step forward for people and planet" and did "not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies."
Reuters

Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
UPI News

Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Student loan borrowers will have an easier path to discharging their debt through bankruptcy with new policy changes by the Biden Administration. The Justice Department announced new guidelines for granting bankruptcy to people carrying student loan debt, in coordination with the Department of Education. The announcement says the updated policy will "ensure consistent treatment" for borrowers seeking to discharge their debt through bankruptcy.
TEXAS STATE
ihodl.com

US Congress Launches Investigation into Binance's Role in FTX Collapse

The US Congress is investigating the role that crypto exchange Binance has played in the collapse of FTX, one of its main competitors, The Block has reported citing Patrick McHenry, a member of the House of Representatives. According to him, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's public statements on the situation with...
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets

An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy