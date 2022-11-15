Read full article on original website
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.
Trump Bounces Nonsensical Legal Defense Off Mar-a-Lago Crowd
Donald Trump appeared to survey a crowd at Mar-a-Lago late Friday about a questionable new legal defense in the ongoing federal probes into his push to overturn the 2020 election and hold onto classified materials. Referring to his two impeachment trials, he said: “They tried it in the Senate, they went through the whole process. And we won, we won through the whole process. … We went through two of them. And isn’t this sort of like double jeopardy?” He appeared to be echoing a bogus legal argument made on Fox News hours ahead of his Friday evening speech. Notably, double jeopardy doesn’t apply to impeachment cases—but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming he’s being tried twice for the same crime. A DOJ memorandum opinion published in 2000 outlined the following: “We conclude that the Constitution permits a former President to be criminally prosecuted for the same offenses for which he was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate while in office.” Earlier in the day on Fox News, host Geraldo Rivera argued Trump had “already been impeached for exactly these charges concerning the insurrection of January 6th, that is what impeachment is for.” “To now have a special prosecutor go over the same ground, to me, I submit, is double jeopardy,” Rivera said. Elsewhere in Trumpworld— also on Friday evening—Elon Musk fired off a Twitter poll asking users if Trump should be brought back on the platform. Even if Musk were to allow Trump back on, it remains unclear if Trump would leave Truth Social, as a person that’s spoken to the former president about the matter told The Daily Beast that Trump’s “serious” about staying on his own site.
The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now
Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”
Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda.
The New York Post’s intentionally buried headline this week—“Florida Man Makes Announcement”—is receiving a lot of praise for its skillful trolling of former President Donald Trump. In case you missed it, the very brief blurb that didn’t even take up an entire column of a newspaper page included lines such as: “With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president.”
Trump Allowed Back on Twitter Right After Trashing It
Twitter czar Elon Musk announced Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform—right after the former president publicly trashed the social media giant. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted late Saturday, a day after posting a poll for users to vote on whether they wanted the former president allowed back.
Elon Musk Tweets Poll on Whether to ‘Reinstate Former President Trump’
Twitter czar Elon Musk sparked fresh controversy late Friday with a poll shared on the social media platform asking users whether or not they’d like to “reinstate former President Trump.” The post, which came amid fresh chaos at the company after Musk’s $44 billion takeover just three weeks ago, seemed likely to inflame concerns about disinformation being allowed to run rampant on the platform. But the SpaceX founder seemed to relish in the possibility of any backlash, initially following up the poll with a popcorn emoji that was later deleted. The former president was famously booted from Twitter in January 2021 after his posts were deemed to have risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday evening. A person that has spoken with Trump about the matter told The Daily Beast that the former president remains “serious” about staying on his own social media platform, Truth Social.
Elon Musk Reinstates Babylon Bee and Kathy Griffin’s Twitter Accounts
“Chief Twit” Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he had reinstated the accounts of far-right satire site The Babylon Bee and men’s rights activist Jordan Peterson over their transphobic tweets. The Twitter boss also stated that comedian Kathy Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Cannot Handle the Vortex of Misinformation During an International Crisis
Two Polish farmers were killed earlier this week by what was described by some as a “Russian missile strike”—an event that triggered instant speculation that this “attack” would draw NATO into full-scale war with Russia. Perhaps nowhere was this panic more acute than on Twitter....
Fox Host Takes Shot at Stroke Victim Fetterman While Bashing Pelosi
It wasn’t enough for Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an appearance Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight—he had to mock John Fetterman, the soon-to-be senator from Pennsylvania who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since worked to improve his speaking and auditory processing skills.
