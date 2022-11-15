Read full article on original website
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
LeBron James Reveals His Favorite NFL Player
LeBron James has always made it clear that he is a huge fan of the NFL. The Los Angeles Lakers star likes to make it out to Rams games when he can, and he is always playing Madden. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that LeBron would want to get involved with NFL broadcasting.
Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” Drops Next Year: First Look
The Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” drops next summer. Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield came out with some amazing Jumpman models, including the Air Jordan 13. The Jordan 13 had a few great cameos in pop culture, and it was also a big fan favorite. Unfortunately, MJ never got to wear these while hosting a Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC To Chicago” Drops In 2023
This colorway was once placed on the Air Jordan 1 High OG. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Low, then the last few years have been good for you. The shoe continues to get a wide range of amazing new colorways, and that isn’t stopping soon. Fans have loved what they have seen from the silhouette, and Jumpman has big plans for it.
Patrick Beverley Recalls Death Threat From Thunder Ball Boy
Patrick Beverley is no stranger to controversy. Patrick Beverley is one of the biggest pests in the NBA when it comes to the defensive end. He is always getting in people’s faces, and there is this real sense of hatred for the Lakers star. Of course, much of this came due to his beef with Russell Westbrook.
Stephen A. Smith Offers Wild Suggestion To The Warriors
Stephen A. Smith was playing GM on “First Take” today. Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the hottest topics in the NBA world. He is one of the highest-paid people at ESPN for a reason, and he continues to be a mainstay of the network. Of course, his main gig is First Take, where he is a hot take machine.
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
NBA Youngboy & NoCap Trade Shots At Each Other On Instagram
It’s never a dull moment in NBA Youngboy’s world. The Baton Rouge rapper, unfortunately, found himself in a war of words today with one of the artists on the Never Broke Again roster, NoCap. This morning, NBA Youngboy appeared to address NoCap in vague statement, though the BR...
LeBron James Offers Touching Message To Bryce
LeBron James is always showing love to his kids. LeBron James is nearing the end of his career, and he is looking at ways to maximize these final years. Over the past year or so, it has become clear that his final goal is not another title. Instead, he wants to go out and play at least one season with Bronny.
Kanye West Reps Adidas & Hangs Out With Milo Yiannopoulos
Kanye is still wearing Adidas these days. Kanye West is one of the most famous people in the world, although these days, not for the best reasons. His antisemitic ramblings have completely tainted his reputation, and fans have largely given up on him. Additionally, he has lost most of his partnerships.
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant isn’t interested in telling people what to do. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been two of the biggest stories in the NBA to start the season. Of course, a lot of this has to do with the fact that the Nets are a disaster. Kyrie was suspended for antisemitic rhetoric, while Durant has essentially had to fend for himself.
Metta World Peace Talks Entrepreneurship, NBA Expansion, & Building An Empire
Metta World Peace recently sat down to talk about his new contest “The Pitch,” as well as his foray into the business world. Metta World Peace had himself an eventful yet incredible NBA career. He got to play with a ton of great teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. While playing with Kobe Bryant, Metta was able to win an NBA title in 2010. He finished his career with an All-Star Game appearance in 2004, which is the same year he won Defensive Player Of The Year. Needless to say, Metta is an accomplished former NBA star.
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Coming In 2023: First Look
“Red Cement” is coming to the Air Jordan 4. Jordan Brand has delivered some amazing shoes over the years, including the Air Jordan 4. This is a shoe that was first released back in 1989, and to this day, it remains a fan favorite. There are so many amazing colorways, and over 30 years later, the shoe continues to get more offerings.
Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC” Gets Rumored Release Date
UNC aesthetics are coming to the Air Jordan 2 Low. Shoes like the Air Jordan 2 are making a huge comeback, and subsequently, so is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Both of these silhouettes were underappreciated for a very long time. Now, however, Jumpman is trying to bring them back in a big way. It’s an interesting development, but a cool one nonetheless.
