Metta World Peace recently sat down to talk about his new contest “The Pitch,” as well as his foray into the business world. Metta World Peace had himself an eventful yet incredible NBA career. He got to play with a ton of great teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. While playing with Kobe Bryant, Metta was able to win an NBA title in 2010. He finished his career with an All-Star Game appearance in 2004, which is the same year he won Defensive Player Of The Year. Needless to say, Metta is an accomplished former NBA star.

14 HOURS AGO