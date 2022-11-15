Read full article on original website
Richard Killmer: Climate change conference in Egypt
I have been in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, this past week observing the absolutely crucial U.N. Climate Change Conference, the 27th Conference of Parties (COP 27). U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in September: “Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency. Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan. Prolonged droughts in the United States.” After decades of studying the climate crisis, scientists tell us that human beings...
Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
The European Union's climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was "not enough of a step forward for people and planet" and did "not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies."
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels
