San Antonio, TX

Mushila's double-double powers Texas A&M-CC to victory

 5 days ago

Isaac Mushila scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Texas A&M-CC beat Trinity University (TX) 91-73 on Monday night.

Mushila added three steals for the Islanders (2-1). Ross Williams and Tyrese Nickelson both scored 15.

The Tigers were led by Tanner Brown, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Kaleb Jenkins added 14 points.

Texas A&M-CC hosts UT Rio Grande Valley in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

