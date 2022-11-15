Read full article on original website
NightCap scrunchies to be added to vending machine in GSU
Students for Reproductive Freedom will be purchasing NightCap Drink Cover Scrunchies that can be purchased from a vending machine in the basement of the George Sherman Union, after BU Student Government’s approved their funding request. SRF already has an emergency contraceptive vending machine in the GSU. Laurel Murphy, a...
BU hosts African American art history research symposium
Visiting scholars brought their African American art history research to a symposium at Boston University last Friday and Saturday, presenting to an audience of students and community members. The symposium, “African American Art History: Present Coordinates,” included scholars from Columbia University, University of São Paulo, Howard University and more.
Terriers sweep No. 12 UConn in impressive 5-2 afternoon performance
The Boston University women’s hockey team (6-8-0, 5-7-0 Hockey East) secured their first sweep of the season against the No. 12 University of Connecticut Huskies (10-6-2, 6-6-2 HE) following an impressive Friday night victory the day before. With the sweep, the Terriers move on to a three-game winning streak.
Women’s hockey set for weekend series against Connecticut
Following their 4-3 OT win on Saturday against the No. 11 University of Vermont (8-5-1, 6-3-1 Hockey East), the Boston University Terriers women’s ice hockey team (4-8-0, 3-7-0 HE) will face off against the No. 12 University of Connecticut Huskies (10-4-2, 6-4-2 HE) in a Hockey East home-and-home matchup this weekend.
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
The Boston University women’s and men’s cross country teams wrapped up their 2022 seasons on Nov. 11 at the NCAA Northeast Regional meet. Competing at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park, both teams finished in the top half of their competition fields and now look ahead to the track and field season.
Boston University reaches agreement with BU workers to increase salaries
An agreement has been reached between Boston University and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union, which represents approximately 700 custodians, tradespeople and grounds and maintenance workers at BU and BUMC, on Nov. 10. They agreed on a four-year contract which will ensure a 4% raise for all salaried workers effective...
Terriers shut out by Northeastern, 2-0
The Boston University men’s hockey team (6-4-0, 4-3-0 Hockey East) hosted the Northeastern University Huskies (7-3-3, 6-3-2 HE) at Agganis Arena tonight for the first time in the 2022-2023 season. BU was shut out 2-0 in the highly anticipated contest after lacking a spark until the third period. “Certainly...
Women’s basketball wins first game of season 63-43 over Lowell
Critical halftime adjustments were the decisive factor for the Boston University women’s basketball team in their first win of the season Wednesday night, defeating the University of Massachusetts Lowell by a score of 63-43. While the Terriers (1-2) only led by two points going into halftime, the team came...
BU alumni’s venture firm Seae bridges the gap in the healthcare industry
The finance industry is no exception to diversity issues, said BU alum Arianne Kidder, principal and chief financial officer at Seae Ventures. “As a woman in finance, I have very personally experienced what it’s like to be the only woman in the room,” Kidder said. “I’ve seen the limits of the lack of diversity.”
The United States first union of working women | Bad Business
The Slater Mill, a water powered mechanized textile mill in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, became America’s first factory in 1790. The Slater Mill was revolutionary in its own right, especially for pioneering the “Rhode Island” factory organization system. Nonetheless, Slater’s and all other similarly organized mills performed the...
