411mania.com
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
The Miz Thinks Jake Paul Could Also Be A Star In WWE Like His Brother
In an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke about the potential of Jake Paul to become a big star in WWE like his brother Logan has. He said: “If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit. Logan was the fastest person I’ve ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He’s been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he’s learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that’s a pretty good tag team. I think they’re used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it’s getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great.“
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet & Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!
-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes. -Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. * Emi Sakura def. Tiara James. * Wheeler Yuta...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
411mania.com
Cook’s Impact Over Drive 2022 Review
Hi, hello and welcome to 411Mania’s coverage of Impact Wrestling Over Drive! I’m Steve Cook, here for another big show in Louisville! I’m among the top 500 wrestling names to ever live in the River City, so I’m as qualified to review this show as anybody. We start with some Countdown to Over Drive matches because every fed needs to have way too many matches before the show actually starts.
411mania.com
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.17.22
It is the go home show for Overdrive and that means we need to find out the other finalist in the X-Division Title tournament. Other than that, we have what should be a violent match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan, where blood is required. It should be an eventful show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Two Major Names Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event. Malakai Black has...
