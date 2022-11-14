Read full article on original website
Astros players get new jewelry from Trae Tha Truth for winning World Series
HOUSTON — Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick are adding to the Houston Astros' jewelry collection!. The duo presented some of the players, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, custom diamond pendants with the throwback Astros shooting star logo. About 60 of the...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
lavacacountytoday.com
Robert A. Nevlud Sr.
Robert Anthony Nevlud Sr., 79, of Shiner, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. A rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
texashsfootball.com
Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week
With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
No. 3 Houston rolls in second half, blows by Texas Southern
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 as the No. 3 Houston Cougars cruised to an 83-48
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens romp to 63-31 win over Luling
Big, early-season wins are good for young teams like the Moulton Bobkittens. Moulton scored almost as many points in a 63-31 win over the Luling Lady Eagles Nov 15 as it did in its first two games combined. “We are a young and inexperienced team, and a game like this...
fox26houston.com
'Dirty Third: The Next Generation' set to premiere
It's a big week in the Houston film community. A new movie will be debuting for audiences on November 16th.
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton boys basketball: Meisetschleager scores 24 in rout of Dime Box
Trenton Meisetschleager put in two dozen points to guide the Bobkatz to a 63-26 win at Dime Box on Nov. 15. Moulton outscored Dime Box 13-8 in the first quarter and used a 19-2 run in the second box to post a 32-10 halftime lead. The Katz outscored Dime Box...
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens go 1-1 in first two games
S 2 7 10 12-31 Moulton: Abygail Tinajero 15 3pt-3, Mary-Claire O’Leary 7, Estefania Colchado 5, Audrey Swinford 2, Torin Langston 1. Snook: Johnson 8, K. Lara 6, Munson 6, Groce 5 3pt-1, J. Lara 3, Macik 3. Moulton 33, Yorktown 21. Estefania Colchado sank 10 points to help...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
lavacacountytoday.com
Edward J. Hajek
Edward James Hajek, 87, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. Visitation began at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22, with a Memorial service following at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Arrangements were under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna....
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
