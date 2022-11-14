ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Robert A. Nevlud Sr.

Robert Anthony Nevlud Sr., 79, of Shiner, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. A rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating.
SHINER, TX
texashsfootball.com

Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week

With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton girls basketball: Kittens romp to 63-31 win over Luling

Big, early-season wins are good for young teams like the Moulton Bobkittens. Moulton scored almost as many points in a 63-31 win over the Luling Lady Eagles Nov 15 as it did in its first two games combined. “We are a young and inexperienced team, and a game like this...
LULING, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton girls basketball: Kittens go 1-1 in first two games

S 2 7 10 12-31 Moulton: Abygail Tinajero 15 3pt-3, Mary-Claire O’Leary 7, Estefania Colchado 5, Audrey Swinford 2, Torin Langston 1. Snook: Johnson 8, K. Lara 6, Munson 6, Groce 5 3pt-1, J. Lara 3, Macik 3. Moulton 33, Yorktown 21. Estefania Colchado sank 10 points to help...
MOULTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Edward J. Hajek

Edward James Hajek, 87, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. Visitation began at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22, with a Memorial service following at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Arrangements were under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna....
EDNA, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX

