seguintoday.com
Spouse of Seguin ISD board member applauds the district’s Team of 8.
(Seguin) — In a heartfelt message, Gilbert Moreno, the husband of outgoing Seguin ISD Board Member Glenda Moreno echoed words of thanks and appreciation for the board’s ability to work as a team over the last four years while his wife represented the constituents of District 7. Tuesday...
Cuero records largest population in history
Cuero records largest population in history Subhead 2020 U.S. Decennial Census reports population at 8,128 News Staff Wed, 11/16/2022 - 05:38 Image New population signs have been put up around Cuero. The sign pictured is coming into Cuero on...
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
UPDATE: Officials call off search, male has not been apprehended
UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time. Law enforcement encourages residents in this area to remain cautious and report any sightings of the subject by calling 361-575-0651. VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
mysoutex.com
Quote by recently elected commissioner throws local car dealership GM for loop
Alvin Sherman, general manager of Aztec Ford in Goliad, wants to assure everyone that the car dealership does fix flat tires and more. Read this story in the Goliad Advance-Guard. Get the award-winning Advance-Guard delivered weekly to your home for only $35 per year. Call 361-343-5226 to subscribe today.
UPDATE: Deputies have taken the subject into custody
UPDATE: At approximately 2:42 p.m. the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies have taken the male subject into custody in Telferner. UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time. Law enforcement encourages residents in this area...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner schools hold Veterans Day ceremonies
Shiner ISD and Shiner Catholic School held Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14, respectively. Photos by Mark Lube.
TxDOT breaks ground on San Antonio-area FM 1103 expansion
The project, expected to be completed in 2026, includes bike lanes.
Jackson County officials recover a stolen trailer and Kubota skid steer
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, recover a stolen trailer and piece of equipment following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:42 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer. The trailer was hauling a piece of...
UPDATE: Person of interest in theft of deer feeder has been identified
UPDATE: The person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder in Victoria County has been identified. The deer feeder has also been recovered, and further investigation will proceed in this case, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the...
seguintoday.com
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO deputy fired
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Wigley, 37, was arrested in Wilson County on November 5. He faces a misdemeanor charge of assault – family violence and a felony charge of assault – choking/impeding breath. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward has fired Wigley who was with the ACSO for less than nine months.
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
lavacacountytoday.com
The Demise Of Bad Man Buckley
During the days of early Texas, there were many a scoundrel packing guns and causing panic and mayhem amongst the town folk. Hallettsville had one of the worst of these villains in a fellow known as "Bad Man Buckley." His given name was James Buckley and he was a murderer, rapist, and all-around bad guy.
cravedfw
Lockhart, TX Gains a Piece of Texas BBQ History
Authentic Texas hospitality and barbecue has made its way back to its roots in Lockhart by way of the Black family – Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike and Mark. Nestled on 900 North Colorado Street, Terry Black’s Barbecue brings brisket, beef ribs, and ice-cold beer as they welcome their third location opening.
Three men arrested in aggravated assault investigation
Jared Gonzales, 27 VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of Sports Bar located on North John Stockbauer Drive early Sunday morning. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. Three suspects ran from the scene. Joshua Dale Brown, 32 Police said the incident is...
