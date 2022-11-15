ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

Glenda Ledford files for reelection as Wasilla mayor

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford will run for reelection in 2023. She filed her letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission last week, allowing her to begin organizing, setting up a bank account for her campaign, and raising money for ads, signs, and mailers.

Ledford moved to Alaska in 1986, and soon began her life of civic service, serving on the City of Wasilla Planning Commission for six years and as a Wasilla council member from 2017 through 2020.

During her time on the City Council, Ledford served as deputy mayor from July 2019 to October 2020.

Ledford served for eight years on the State Board of Barbers and Hairdressers. She is a small business owner and managing cosmetologist for over 34 years, and is the owner of Glenda’s Salon and Training Center, where she trains professionals in the hairdressing field. She has also been active in Republican Party politics in past years and was one of 11 delegates to the Republican National Convention in 2016 who were pledged to support Donald Trump for president.

As of this writing, no one else has filed to run for the office of mayor for the city of 9,456 residents. The Wasilla City elections will be held Oct. 3, 2023. Candidate filing at the city clerk’s office begins July 18.

