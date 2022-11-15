Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
Portland Trail Blazers sign center Ibou Badji to two-way deal, release Olivier Sarr
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed shot-blocking center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and waived center Olivier Sarr, the team announced Friday. The 7-foot-1 Badji averaged 7.4 points on 61.8% shooting with 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over seven games with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
How much will Oregon Ducks test Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III?
Regardless of who is playing quarterback for Oregon against Utah, they will have one less target to aim for on a regular basis. Utah’s Clark Phillips III is one of the best cover corners in college football. He effectively takes away the receiver he’s covering or makes the opposing offense pay should they throw in his direction.
NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama
An NBA GM says Michael Jordan wouldn't want the Charlotte Hornets to tank even if it helps them land Victor Wembanyama.
Can Oregon Ducks limit Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, the most productive tight end in the country?
Oregon has faced a variety of tight ends this season, but none are as productive as Dalton Kincaid. Utah’s leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Kincaid has 50 catches for 649 yards — most among tight ends in the country — and seven scores entering Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m., ESPN) against the No. 12 Ducks.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix game-time decision with right foot injury, did not suffer any breaks: Source
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a game-time decision with a right foot injury but did not suffer any broken bones or knee ligament injuries during last week’s loss to Washington, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Nix leads the country in completion percentage (72.9%), has thrown...
Kamloops Blazers vs. Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (15-1-1-1) take on the Kamloops Blazers (9-4-2-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, November 19, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blazers audio. Follow:. The box score.
What Sabrina Ionescu will be doing for Oregon women’s basketball program as director of athletic culture
Sabrina Ionescu’s new part-time role with the Oregon women’s basketball program as the “director of athletic culture” will allow the former Ducks superstar to be accessible to the team’s current players, but comes with restrictions as to coaching and discussing name, image and likeness. Ionescu,...
Oregon men’s basketball guard Brennan Rigsby (left foot) out through November
Oregon will continue to be without guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard at least through the remainder of November. The Ducks have been without Rigsby due to a left foot injury and Couisnard had knee surgery. Rigsby was no longer wearing a walking boot while on the bench during Tuesday’s game against Montana State but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’ll still be weeks before the junior college transfer returns to the court and not in time for Sunday’s game against No. 3 Houston or next week’s games at the PKI.
Win streak at 7: Winterhawks beat Everett 4-1
The Winterhawks win their second 4-1 game of the week, this time over an admittedly banged-up Everett Silvertips at the Coliseum. Dante Giannuzzi continues his good run with a 27-for-28 effort, and they get two goals from the Aidan Litke-Kyle Chyzowski-Robbie Fromm-Delorme line. Chyzowski went off with an injury in the game’s final minute, the only dampener on a good win.
Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9
Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings
Oregon faces another top 10 third down offense in Utah; will Ducks show improvement?
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, which has lacked consistent pass rush and been awful at getting off the field on third down, will face yet another offense that prevents pressure on the quarterback and ranks in the top 10 at moving the chains against Utah. The No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1...
