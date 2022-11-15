ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
PORTLAND, OR
How much will Oregon Ducks test Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III?

Regardless of who is playing quarterback for Oregon against Utah, they will have one less target to aim for on a regular basis. Utah’s Clark Phillips III is one of the best cover corners in college football. He effectively takes away the receiver he’s covering or makes the opposing offense pay should they throw in his direction.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men’s basketball guard Brennan Rigsby (left foot) out through November

Oregon will continue to be without guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard at least through the remainder of November. The Ducks have been without Rigsby due to a left foot injury and Couisnard had knee surgery. Rigsby was no longer wearing a walking boot while on the bench during Tuesday’s game against Montana State but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’ll still be weeks before the junior college transfer returns to the court and not in time for Sunday’s game against No. 3 Houston or next week’s games at the PKI.
EUGENE, OR
Win streak at 7: Winterhawks beat Everett 4-1

The Winterhawks win their second 4-1 game of the week, this time over an admittedly banged-up Everett Silvertips at the Coliseum. Dante Giannuzzi continues his good run with a 27-for-28 effort, and they get two goals from the Aidan Litke-Kyle Chyzowski-Robbie Fromm-Delorme line. Chyzowski went off with an injury in the game’s final minute, the only dampener on a good win.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
