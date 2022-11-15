Read full article on original website
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
The Miz Thinks Jake Paul Could Also Be A Star In WWE Like His Brother
In an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke about the potential of Jake Paul to become a big star in WWE like his brother Logan has. He said: “If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit. Logan was the fastest person I’ve ever trained that got it. It was incredible. He’s been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he’s learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that’s a pretty good tag team. I think they’re used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it’s getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great.“
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
AEW News: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy To Kick Off Full Gear, Former AEW Wrestler In Town, BJ Whitmer Helping With Women’s Matches
– It was announced on commentary during Zero Hour that the steel cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will kick off AEW Full Gear tonight. – Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt is in town for the show tonight. – BJ Whitmer has been helping with...
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
Note On Expected Date For AEW Revolution
A new report has details on the expected date for AEW Revolution. According to Fightful Select, most talent that they have spoken to in the company expect the PPV to take place on March 4th or 5th in San Francisco, California at the Chase Center. AEW Revolution took place on...
Possible Spoiler On Storyline Beginning At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Fightful Select has a note about a storyline that could start tonight at AEW Full Gear. According to the report, there will be at least one team or duo that splits tonight and begins to feud with each other going forward.
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Ronda Rousey Wants Smackdown Title Run To Be Her Most Active, Wants To Change Culture In WWE
Ronda Rousey has some high goals for her current run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, saying that she wants this run to be her most active to date. Rousey spoke during the latest episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series about her run as champion and wanting to change the culture in the women’s division. You can check out some highlights below:
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 9 Full Video
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released episode 9 of the show ahead of this weekend’s episode 10 broadcast. Here’s the lineup and full episode:. * Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush. * BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella. * Glitch the...
WWE Posts Job Opening For New Writer/Producer
WWE is on the search for a new writer/producer, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Thursday, and you can see it here. * Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent. * Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines...
Updated Brackets For Smackdown World Cup
The brackets are updated for the Smackdown World Cup following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet and Butch beat Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn respectively to advance in the tournament, and you can see the brackets below:. * Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. * Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament Will Return Next Year
The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022, and it will be back next year according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call (per Fightful) that the tournament will have its second iteration in 2023. The men’s and women’s iterations of the tournament launched...
Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023
Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. * Emi Sakura def. Tiara James. * Wheeler Yuta...
